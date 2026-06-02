Ryan Willis McFarland: 5 things as Muscatine shooting leaves 7, including shooter, dead

A string of shootings broke out across Muscatine, Iowa on Monday. The perpetrator was identified as Ryan Willis McFarland by the police department. They noted that the shootings had left seven, including the shooter dead.

Police said seven people including shooter Ryan Willis McFarland was dead after a string of shootings in Muscatine, Iowa. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Muscatine police department issued a statement after the incident. “On Monday, June 1, 2026, at approximately 12:12 p.m., MUSCOM received a report of a shooting at 210 Park Avenue in Muscatine. Police officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched immediately. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside the residence. All four victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement read.

Also Read | John Elijah Matthews: 5 things on MARTA attacker who stabbed and killed Margaret Swan on Atlanta train

It went on to detail how they identified the shooter and tracked McFarland down. “During the initial stages of the investigation, information was developed indicating there may be additional victims. Officers subsequently located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence at 1509 Mill Street. Officers then responded to a business located at 808 Grandview Avenue, where they discovered another adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to process the crime scenes and conduct witness interviews,” it also noted. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Ryan Willis McFarland. Ryan Willis McFarland: 5 things on Muscatine shooter McFarland, 52, had left the residence at 210 Park Avenue prior to authorities arriving. He had left the first four victims there. McFarland was subsequently located on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities gave aid but McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. As per cops, preliminary investigations suggest McFarland carried out the shootings due to a domestic dispute. All victims are at present believed to be family members of McFarland, authorities shared. Muscatine shooting: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to process the crime scenes and conduct witness interviews,” it also noted. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Ryan Willis McFarland. Ryan Willis McFarland: 5 things on Muscatine shooter McFarland, 52, had left the residence at 210 Park Avenue prior to authorities arriving. He had left the first four victims there. McFarland was subsequently located on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities gave aid but McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. As per cops, preliminary investigations suggest McFarland carried out the shootings due to a domestic dispute. All victims are at present believed to be family members of McFarland, authorities shared. Muscatine shooting: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One person reacted to the news of the Muscatine shooting and wrote “How awful. I can't imagine what would make someone this angry or distressed enough to do this. Such a tragedy. Mental health issues? Prayers for the family members and, yes, the First Responders.”

Yet another added “I want to thank and pray for all the emergency responders who have had to witness the sad events today. I can’t imagine how any of you are feeling. May god guide us all through this difficult journey. This is just so sad..”.

One person also said “My heart goes out to this family. The loss and hurt is something you have no words for. My deepest condolences.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON