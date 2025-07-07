Ex-Houston official says flood-hit Camp Mystic, where girls went missing, is 'all-white'

Sade Perkins, a former Houston Food Insecurity Board member, faced backlash on social media after posting a TikTok video, claiming Camp Mystic, which was hit by catastrophic floods, is a ‘white girls camp’. This comes as authorities confirmed that at least 70 people have died and many children are missing in the Texas Hill Country after floods hit on Friday. Sade Perkins was slammed for her video on flood-hit Camp Mystic(X and AP)

Eleven campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River remain unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, Perkins, who was appointed to Houston's Food Insecurity Board by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, posted a 2.5-minute clip on TikTok.

Read More: Camp Mystic victims: Sarah Marsh's family says 8-year-old was a ‘beautiful spunky ray of light’

“I know I’m going to get canceled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,” Perkins says in the video.

The video sparked severe backlash. Houston Mayor John Whitmire addressed the controversy on Sunday.

“The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing. The individual who made these statements is not a City of Houston employee,” the mayor's office said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Camp Mystic flooding: Republican lawmaker reunites with his two daughters after deadly Texas floods

“She was appointed to the City’s Food Insecurity Board by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, and her term expired in January 2025. Mayor John Whitmire has no plans to reappoint her, and the City is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board,” the mayor added.

In Kerr County, home to Camp Mystic, searchers have found 16 bodies since Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of dead there to 59, including 21 children, said Sheriff Larry Leitha. It is the worst-hit county.