Camp Mystic victims: Sarah Marsh's family says 8-year-old was a ‘beautiful spunky ray of light’

Sarah Marsh of Mountain Brook has been identified as one of the children who died after Guadalupe River floods hit Camp Mystic on Friday. The eight-year-old's family issued a statement, saying she was a ‘spunky ray of light’ and will continue to ‘live in our hearts’. This comes as several campers went missing from Camp Mystic after floodwater swayed away cabins. So far, authorities said, at least 27 people have died in the floods and dozens are unaccounted for. Sarah Marsh of Mountain Brook died in the Camp Mystic tragedy on Saturday(X)

Renee Smajstrla, Sarah Marsh, Janie Hunt, and Lila Bonner were identified as the four children who lost their lives after floods hit Camp Mystic.

Read More: San Gabriel River evacuation map: Here's where severe floods have hit and what officials are saying

A family member of Sarah, Debbie Ford Marsh, wrote a sweet message on Facebook.

“We will always feel blessed to have had this beautiful spunky ray of light in our lives,” Marsh, who was identified as the eight-year-old's grandmother, said. “She will live on in our hearts forever!”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance wrote a message for the flood victims.

“Our nation's heart breaks for the victims in Texas and their families. Just an incomprehensible tragedy. I hope everyone affected knows they're in the prayers of my family, and of millions of Americans,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Canyon Lake water level: Will the dam on Guadalupe River flood? Here's the latest

Helicopters, boats and drones were used in the search operations to look for victims and to rescue stranded people in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads.

“People need to know today will be a hard day,” said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. “Please pray for our community.”

“We don’t even want to begin to estimate at this time,” said City Manager Dalton Rice said on Saturday morning. Among those confirmed dead was the director of a camp just up the road from Camp Mystic.