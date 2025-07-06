San Gabriel River evacuation map: Here's where severe floods have hit and what officials are saying

After a day of catastrophic floods along the Guadalupe River, Texas officials issued alerts for regions around the San Gabriel River on Saturday. The National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Blanco County and South Central Burnet County until 5 PM CDT. Meanwhile, Travis County and Williamson County, including Georgetown, are also on alert, with authorities evacuating areas near the river bank. A drone view shows houses flooded following torrential rains that unleashed flash floods along the Guadalupe River in San Angelo(Patrick Keely via REUTERS)

Evacuation areas and map details

Affected areas in Georgetown: Evacuation orders were issued on Saturday for residents in low-lying areas along the San Gabriel River, particularly:

Mobile home parks: Riverside, Shady River, Goodwater, and areas near Heritage Hollow/FM971, east of Georgetown.

Apartment complexes: Two Rivers Apartments, San Gabriel Apartments, and Waters Edge Apartments, located between the North and South Forks of the San Gabriel River west of San Gabriel Park.

Georgetown Animal Shelter, VFW Post, San Gabriel Masonic Lodge, Holly Street Village, and San Gabriel Crisis Center.

Liberty Hill evacuations: Advisories were issued for residents near Bear Creek, County Road 200, and Rio Bonita RV Park.

Shelter locations

Georgetown: Georgetown Recreation Center (1003 N Austin Ave, for apartment residents) and First United Methodist Church (410 E University Ave).

Liberty Hill: Cross Tracks Church (101 Church St).

Up to 15 inches of rain fell overnight, with storms along the I-35 corridor (San Antonio to Waco) delivering 4–5 inches per hour. The South Fork San Gabriel River crested at 30.9 feet, far exceeding its 9-foot flood stage. Lake Travis rose 5 feet since Friday, with an additional 1 foot in one hour.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office reported 10 water rescue calls for people trapped in cars. Travis County and Williamson County responders conducted multiple rescues, with the Texas National Guard deploying helicopters and boats.

Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said: “We are expecting the San Gabriel to rise over 30 feet. We are setting up shelters at the Georgetown Rec Center and First United Methodist. We are blocking off all low-water crossings. Do not try to go through any of these blocked-off areas. Please be safe."