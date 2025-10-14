Salmonella alert: 2 US companies recall popular dog food; see list of products removed

Two pet food makers have recalled certain products over possible Salmonella contamination, according to federal officials. Foodynamics and Raw Bistro Pet Fare both pulled several dog food items from stores after routine testing found potential contamination. Salmonella alert: 2 US companies recall popular dog food(Unsplash)

This follows a major Listeria outbreak tied to frozen and prepared pasta meals sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Albertsons. The source was pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods, used in the recalled products, causing 19 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to US Express daily.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever in humans, and pets may show signs such as fatigue, loss of appetite, or fever.

Foodynamics recalled the following products:

Raw Dog Barkery Treats for Cats and Dogs (Freeze Dried)

Whole Chicken Hearts (3 oz., 16 oz.) Lots 030527, 040217

Sliced Chicken Hearts (3 oz.) Lot 031627

BellePepper Cats

Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices (3 oz.) Lot 031627

Freeze Dried Sample Treats (0.1 oz.) Lots 121426, 011526

Kanu Pets

Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw Treats (3 oz.) Lot 031627

Raw Bistro Pet Fare recalled:

Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, Frozen – 3 lb bags (UPC 858833002247), Lot 239, Best By 08/27/2026

Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, Bulk – 18 lb cases (UPC 858833002629), Lot 239, Best By 08/27/2026

What to do if you have the recalled product

Do not give the product to your pets or any other animals. Do not sell or give away the recalled product. Clean and disinfect all bowls, scoops, utensils, storage containers, and any surfaces that touched the product. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling the product or any surfaces it has contacted.

The recalled Raw Bistro items were sold frozen in sealed packaging between September 1 and 17, 2025, in California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.

Both companies advised customers to discard affected items and disinfect any surfaces or feeding tools the food may have touched.