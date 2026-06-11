Salt Lake City fire update: Ensign Peak brush fire spreads over 30 acres; map, evacuation details

Update: Fox13 of Utah reports that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, having burnt around 40 acres of land. Per incident command, the fire is now contained by more than 50% with no further active threat to structures.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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However, the Utah Fire Department noted that the fire is still not under control and remains active. Additionally, the department also said that the fire was human-caused and a probe into how it started is underway.

Despite the initial claim by Utah Fire Info that the fire prompted evacuation, Fox 13 clarified citing Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Chad Jepperson that no formal evacuation order was issued. Residents were only told to stay away from the area as the fire response was on, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Original Story: A brush fire in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday has spread over 30 acres with a massive fire response underway. Called the Sandhurst Fire, the blaze started near Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City, according to Utah Fire Info. The NWS in Utah issued a Red Flag weather warning amid the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Original Story: A brush fire in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday has spread over 30 acres with a massive fire response underway. Called the Sandhurst Fire, the blaze started near Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City, according to Utah Fire Info. The NWS in Utah issued a Red Flag weather warning amid the fire. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch Duty reports that the fire is spreading at an alarming rate with potential structure threat and evacuations in the areas around Ensign Peak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch Duty reports that the fire is spreading at an alarming rate with potential structure threat and evacuations in the areas around Ensign Peak. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Sandhurst 2 Fire is currently estimated at 30+ acres on Ensign Peak, north of the Capitol. Homes are threatened, and evacuations are underway. Ground and aviation resources are on scene and actively engaged in suppression efforts," a statement from Utah Fire on Facebook read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Sandhurst 2 Fire is currently estimated at 30+ acres on Ensign Peak, north of the Capitol. Homes are threatened, and evacuations are underway. Ground and aviation resources are on scene and actively engaged in suppression efforts," a statement from Utah Fire on Facebook read. {{/usCountry}}

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No further details about where the evacuations for the fire are being carried out have been released.

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Salt Lake City Fire Map

The Sandhurst Fire is burning on the foothills near Ensign Peak, immediately north of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. According to the Watch Duty map, the blaze is located east of Interstate 15 and just north of the city's central neighborhoods, close to the Wildland-Urban Interface and the Salt Lake City International Airport.

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The Sandhurst Fire broke out in an area on Red Flag Warning from the NWS. (Watch Duty)

Ensign Peak is a prominent hill and historic viewpoint in the foothills just north of downtown Salt Lake City overlooking the city and the Wasatch Front.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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