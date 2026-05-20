Salt Lake Fire fire update: Massive blaze at South Orange Street in downtown SLC; scary videos emerge

A massive fire was reported near 369 South Orange Street in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday. A KUTV 2News reporter noted that the blaze was at a ‘large warehouse housing electronic and old solar panel recycling’.

A fire was reported at a warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Metech Recycling's warehouse is located at that location and the company specializes in ‘R2v3 certified electronics & solar panel recycling, IT asset management, and data destruction services,’ as per their site. The reporter also noted later that the blaze was at Metech Recycling.

“Fire crews are responding to a fire near 369 South Orange Street in Salt Lake City. This appears to be a large warehouse housing electronic and old solar panel recycling,” she wrote, sharing photos from the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} A video was shared as well and sirens could be heard amid efforts to control the blaze. A massive pillar of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video was shared as well and sirens could be heard amid efforts to control the blaze. A massive pillar of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Salt Lake City Fire Department issued a statement that said “Fire crews on scene in the area of 369 South Orange Street. Significant smoke in the area. Avoid if possible due to traffic congestion. PIO en route. Incident updates will follow in this thread.” They added “PIO and media staging is located at 1850 W on 400 south.” A cause for the blaze is not immediately known. There have been no updates on injuries due to the fire at Salt Lake City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt Lake City Fire Department issued a statement that said “Fire crews on scene in the area of 369 South Orange Street. Significant smoke in the area. Avoid if possible due to traffic congestion. PIO en route. Incident updates will follow in this thread.” They added “PIO and media staging is located at 1850 W on 400 south.” A cause for the blaze is not immediately known. There have been no updates on injuries due to the fire at Salt Lake City. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, others shared more photos and videos from the incident.

Salt Lake City fire: Scary photos and videos emerge

A KUTV meteorologist also shared a video and wrote “A large fire is burning in a commercial area near 369 S. Orange Street in Salt Lake City, sending a massive plume of smoke high into the sky that’s visible across much of the valley.”

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Another KUTV reporter added “Got a pretty good look at firefighters working on the fire on Orange St. Can’t see exactly what’s on fire, but it’s definitely causing a significant amount of smoke.”

A local scanner page also shared a clip of the fire.

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“A second alarm has been activated. It appears to be some pallets and boxes on fire unknown if it has spread to any commercial buildings in the area standby for update updates,” it noted, though there was no official confirmation from authorities.

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A traffic update from UDOT read “Fire Affecting Roadway SB Redwood Rd at MP 59 Salt Lake Co. No Lanes Blocked.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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