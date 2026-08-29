San Antonio: Flash flood warning issued, tornado fears take hold amid storm; latest update as scary videos emerge

A flash flood warning was issued for San Antonio in Texas amid a storm in Bexar County on August 28. The National Weather Service (NWS) noted “Several inches of rain has fallen with these storms as they push southwest through Bexar County. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in addition to a Svr warning for SW portions of the county. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible along with torrential rainfall.”

A flash flood warning has been issued for San Antonio, Texas. Image foe representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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They shared a map of the impacted regions.

A meteorologist for News 4 San Antonio added on Facebook that the Tower of the Americas was left shaking in the wind, indicating the strength of the storm.

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{{^usCountry}} “This storm is a beast! Winds possibly 70+ surging across Bexar County. We can feel Tower of the Americas shaking in wind. It’s no longer rotating at top,” they wrote. Many feared a tornado amid the strong storm, but no such warning has been issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This storm is a beast! Winds possibly 70+ surging across Bexar County. We can feel Tower of the Americas shaking in wind. It’s no longer rotating at top,” they wrote. Many feared a tornado amid the strong storm, but no such warning has been issued. {{/usCountry}}

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“TORNADO! Passing over my house now! We can hear transformers buzzing as they are going out! Terrifying!,” one wrote on X but there's no official confirmation of a twister in the area.

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Meanwhile, San Antonio River Authority notified “Stay informed. Stay safe. With the heavy rainfall tonight, please be aware of low water crossings on your route.”

San Antonio flash flood warning: Scary videos emerge

Several people shared visuals of the torrential downpour in San Antonio amid the flash flood warning.

One wrote “Light show of what is going to San Antonio.”

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Another added “Torrential downpour, gusty winds and frequent lightning at our stations on the northwest side of San Antonio.”

Yet another wrote “trapped in someone elses car in flash floods in san antonio texas ama.”

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Photos and videos of the rain and subsequent damage were shared on Facebook as well.

Another wrote “I was at the ChaChos at Perrin Beitel, in the drive through when it got crazy windy, howling weirdly too, then all of a sudden…. Their big sign on the pole came crashing down on the roof of the building, right in front of me!!! That was CRAZY to watch!!!”.

Yet another shared a clip from inside their house.

Another person shared a photo of lightning in the sky.

Many also complained of power outages amid the storm. “No power 78253 ,Bexar. Torrential rain. High winds,” one wrote.

San Antonio storm reactions amid flash flood warning

Several people reacted to the storm in San Antonio. “Farwest Bexar has been pounded by hail, heavy rain, and very strong winds; winds we've never experienced before. My lawn furniture is all over my backyard, and we're talking iron heavy chairs. Be safe,” one wrote.

Another added “This is an amazing storm, the worst I have heard and seen, the thunder, lighting wind, it's scary.... The rain, the lightening , honestly have never heard anything like this, there is rain, hard at times , too much,it's suppose to move out in a couple of hours, Somerset got it last night. And noooo it's still going crazy. Prayers, rain really hard is, going to take care of my puppies, they are scared.”

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