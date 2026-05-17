San Diego fires today: Why air quality in California is so bad. Officials give update

Multiple suspicious fires broke out across parts of San Diego early Sunday morning. Authorities monitored worsening wildfire conditions and deteriorating air quality across Southern California. Officials said the fires were reported near Sharp Memorial Hospital and along several nearby roads, while strong winds and dry conditions continued fueling fire danger throughout the region.

Six suspicious fires under investigation

Multiple fires were reported across San Diego on Sunday(Unsplash)

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According to the San Diego Police Department, officers first received emergency calls around 4:05 AM local time regarding several separate fires near Health Center Drive and Linda Vista Road. Investigators later confirmed that at least six fires were being examined, including: Two fires on Linda Vista Road, Three fires along Health Center Drive, One near Meadowlark Drive and Birmingham Way.

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Among the incidents were burning trash at a bus stop, oil burning on concrete surfaces, and brush fires near Frost Street.

Officials said some flames were extinguished by security guards before firefighters arrived at the scene. Authorities believe the fires are connected because of their close proximity and what investigators described as their 'suspicious nature'

Man detained after witness report

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{{^usCountry}} Police initially did not find any suspects near the fires. However, officers later received a report from a driver who allegedly witnessed a man in dark clothing setting a tree on fire before walking south along Health Center Drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police initially did not find any suspects near the fires. However, officers later received a report from a driver who allegedly witnessed a man in dark clothing setting a tree on fire before walking south along Health Center Drive. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Around 5:12 AM< police detained a man in connection with the incidents. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing. Southern California facing elevated wildfire danger {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 5:12 AM< police detained a man in connection with the incidents. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing. Southern California facing elevated wildfire danger {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspicious fires arrived as large portions of Southern California remained under heightened fire risk because of strong winds and low humidity. The National Weather Service extended a red flag warning through Sunday night for parts of the Antelope Valley and nearby foothill communities. Forecasters warned that strong west-to-northwest winds combined with dry conditions could rapidly spread grass fires across vulnerable areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspicious fires arrived as large portions of Southern California remained under heightened fire risk because of strong winds and low humidity. The National Weather Service extended a red flag warning through Sunday night for parts of the Antelope Valley and nearby foothill communities. Forecasters warned that strong west-to-northwest winds combined with dry conditions could rapidly spread grass fires across vulnerable areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Two separate wildfires erupted in the Antelope Valley on Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation warnings and shelter-in-place orders for some residents. A separate wildfire known as the Joplin Fire was also reported late Saturday night in Orange County on federal land managed by the United States Forest Service.

The fire was first discovered around 11:25 PM Saturday, although officials have not yet released containment details or determined the cause.

Air quality remains moderate in San Diego

Amid the ongoing fire concerns, San Diego’s air quality index remained in the “Moderate” category Sunday morning.

Real-time readings showed:

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AQI (US): 56

PM2.5: 8 µg/m³

PM10: 67 µg/m³

Weather conditions in the city included partly cloudy skies, temperatures near 17°C, humidity around 70 percent and wind speeds close to 16.9 km/h.

While current conditions are not considered dangerous for most residents, wildfire smoke and blowing dust can still worsen breathing conditions for sensitive groups.

Weather outlook for Southern California

Meteorologists said much of Southern California will experience mild temperatures Sunday before a midweek warmup arrives.

Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to see highs around 71 degrees Sunday before temperatures rise into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

The Inland Empire and valley regions could climb into the mid-to-upper 80s later this week as high pressure strengthens across the area.

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Mountain communities may continue experiencing gusty winds reaching 45 mph, while desert regions could see gusts near 50 mph along with temperatures approaching 90 degrees in Palm Springs.

Officials warned that windy conditions in higher elevations and desert areas could continue increasing wildfire risks over the next several days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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