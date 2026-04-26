San Francisco earthquakes: 2 tremors shake SF Zoo, residents speak out: ‘Sharp shock’

Two earthquakes, one of 3.0 magnitude and the other of 2.7 magnitude, struck near the San Francisco Zoo, the United States Geological Survey revealed. The tremors hit at around 4:40 pm and were both centered 1.8 miles southwest of the San Francisco Zoo, according to the USGS.

San Francisco earthquakes: 2 tremors shake SF Zoo, residents speak out(Unsplash - representational image)

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Residents have shared their experiences on X. ”Well, there was an earthquake. Short, sharp shock here in San Francisco,” one user wrote. “Earthquake moments ago. Two jolts about a minute apart,” another said.

“That was a small jolt of an earthquake in San Francisco!” wrote a user, while another said, “We just had a little earthquake here in San Francisco. Just a little shaking, no biggy.” One wrote, “I felt an earthquake. South San Francisco - A small one”.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yes, I felt a mild earthquake in Lower Haight and then followed up by a small aftershock I think,” one user said, while another said, “Two of us in the house. Only one of us felt it. Small earthquake, south of SF?” California earthquake swarms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yes, I felt a mild earthquake in Lower Haight and then followed up by a small aftershock I think,” one user said, while another said, “Two of us in the house. Only one of us felt it. Small earthquake, south of SF?” California earthquake swarms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Towards the end of 2025, California was hit by an earthquake swarm for four days in a row. At the time, an expert warned that there is a 72% chance of the Big One hitting between now and 2043, according to the Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Towards the end of 2025, California was hit by an earthquake swarm for four days in a row. At the time, an expert warned that there is a 72% chance of the Big One hitting between now and 2043, according to the Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

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San Ramon was hit by multiple quakes over four days, including magnitudes 2.9, 2.3, and 2.2 on December 13, a 2.8-magnitude quake on December 14 and 2.4 and 2.1 on December 15. There were dozens of other smaller tremors.

At least 21 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 4.0 rocked San Ramon over the past two months, USGS data revealed. Residents were alarmed by the uptick in seismic activity, with some wondering if this could be a warning sign for a larger quake.

Read More | California earthquake: Tremors felt in Bay Area, San Ramon, Hayward, Dublin, and Pleasanton

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However, USGS research geophysicist Annemarie Baltay said that she did not believe that those tremors were a reason for unusual concern, and that they did not indicate that anything larger will affect San Ramon. “These small events, as all small events are, are not indicative of an impending large earthquake,” Baltay told Patch.

“However, we live in earthquake country, so we should always be prepared for a large event,” she added. “There is a 72 percent chance of a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake occurring anywhere in the Bay Area between now and 2043. So we should all be aware and be prepared.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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