San Pedro fire update: Forward progress of brush fire on Dodson and Western Avenue stopped; videos

A two-acre brush fire broke out near Dodson and Western Avenue in San Pedro, California with homes in the area being threatened, according to Code 3 News San Pedro. The group urged residents to “avoid the area evacuate if needed.”

Forward progress stopped, structure protection in place

A two-acre brush fire near Dodson and Western Avenue in San Pedro has been stopped. (Unsplash/ representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire's forward progress has since stopped and structure protection is in place, as per Code 3 News San Pedro. "LAFD and County Fire have a good handle on this," the group said, adding that crews appeared to be knocking it down at two acres. “It appears all air assets are turning back to base.”

Also Read: Malden WA Wells Road Fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze affects Spokane and Whitman counties

Here is the video:

Also Read: Burbank Walnut Fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze burns near Wildwood Canyon Road

No injuries reported, area still closed for overhaul

The group praised local firefighters, saying, “Fast work by our local firefighters. It appears there have been no injuries or any serious damage to property. Fire is currently under control and contained and should be calling a complete knockdown soon.”

However, residents were still advised to avoid Western Avenue between 9th and 19th streets. “They will most likely have the area closed for another hour or more due to overhaul,” Code 3 News San Pedro said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} There isn't much confirmed information about the fire. Ht.com couldn't independently verify these details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There isn't much confirmed information about the fire. Ht.com couldn't independently verify these details. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

San Pedro is a coastal neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, in the southern part of the city near Long Beach. It is best known as the home of much of the Port of Los Angeles, one of the United States’ major commercial seaports.