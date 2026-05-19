Sandy fire cause: Over 10,000 homes evacuated as major wildfire tears through Los Angeles County | Check latest update

A brush fire that broke out near Simi Valley on Monday morning, May 18, and rapidly expanded was largely kept under control overnight, with firefighters observing minimal growth of the fire as they continued their efforts towards containment, according to officials.

Sandy fire cause: A brush fire near Simi Valley has burned 1,385 acres with 5% containment. Over 10,000 homes evacuated, and schools closed as officials investigate the cause.

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The Sandy fire, which has posed a threat to local neighborhoods and necessitated evacuations, covered an area of 1,385 acres as of approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 19, as reported by Ventura County fire officials.

Officials stated that 5% containment had been reached; containment refers to the perimeter of the fire that is not anticipated to grow due to natural barriers, such as rocks or bodies of water, or the efforts of firefighting crews.

All campuses of the Simi Valley Unified School District were closed to students on Tuesday, according to officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandy fire: Over 10,000 homes evacuated, warning issued {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandy fire: Over 10,000 homes evacuated, warning issued {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over 10,000 residences have been evacuated from Simi Valley and its neighboring areas, as stated by Newsom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 10,000 residences have been evacuated from Simi Valley and its neighboring areas, as stated by Newsom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, 3,500 homes are currently under evacuation warnings, which extend into the adjacent Los Angeles County. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, 3,500 homes are currently under evacuation warnings, which extend into the adjacent Los Angeles County. {{/usCountry}}

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass indicated that officials do not anticipate the fire to reach the city. However, warnings have been disseminated "out of an abundance of caution."

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. As of early Tuesday, the fire remains at zero percent containment, as reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Sandy fire: National Weather Service Meteorologist gives update

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There will be low humidity, approximately 10%, with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-80s, as stated by National Weather Service Meteorologist Devin Black. Winds are expected to reach their peak by late morning, followed by a directional change that will introduce more onshore flow in the early afternoon.

Wind gusts may peak at 25 to 30 mph in the valleys and 35 mph on ridgetops, according to Black. These gusts are expected to remain relatively consistent following the shift in wind direction from northeast to southwest.

On Monday night, officials lifted certain evacuation warnings for the western side of Simi Valley and for Thousand Oaks. However, all other evacuation orders and warnings continue to be in effect.

The Ventura County fire ignited near Sandy Avenue just before 11 a.m., exacerbated by dry conditions and propelled by strong winds.

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The fire posed a threat to nearby residences on Monday, as pilots conducted multiple water drops in the Bridle Path neighborhood, an equestrian area located in the southwestern foothills of the county. Officials cautioned that the blaze was advancing “dangerously fast” by late morning.

Firefighters experienced a brief period of relief in the evening when the winds shifted, bringing in a cooler and more humid ocean breeze.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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