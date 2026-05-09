Santa Clara: Active shooter reports, fire at Enright Avenue; first details

An active shooter situation was reported at 600 block of Enright Avenue in Santa Clara, California on Friday and there was a structure fire there as well. Heavily armed officers in tactical gear could be seen at the spot, along with fire and other first responder vehicles, after an active shooter and fire situation in Santa Clara. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Santa Clara Police Department said in a statement “Police activity in the 600 block of Enright Avenue. There’s an active crime scene that includes a structure fire. Further information will be provided as available.” A local news channel noted that there were reports of the active shooter.

As per KRON4, heavily armed officers in tactical gear could be seen at the spot, along with fire and other first responder vehicles.

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Meanwhile, NBC Bay Area reported that a home was gutted in the blaze involving the crime scene. They reported that firefighters could be seen watering down the aftermath of a home that was ablaze. Further, a police SWAT vehicle could be seen outside the residence. Several streets in the area had been blocked off as well.

A reporter with NBC Bay Area shared visuals, showing heavy police presence, and the aftermath of the fire in the California city. “Home destroyed by fire in Santa Clara. Santa Clara Police working to secure the scene at 600 block of Scott Avenue. SWAT teams are working in the area,” they wrote.