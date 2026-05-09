Summit Mall shooting reports: What's happening in Fairlawn, Ohio? Police activity sparks panic

Update: At least one person is in custody following a reported shooting outside Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio, on Friday, according to Fox8. The shopping center was evacuated as law enforcement moved in and secured the area. Heavy police activity was reported at Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio, (Unsplash)

Multiple agencies, including police departments from Fairlawn, Copley, and Akron, along with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators said they recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured.

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Initial report: Heavy police activity was reported at Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio, on Friday after unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting sparked panic among shoppers. Authorities have not confirmed that a shooting occurred, and details about the incident remain limited.

Journalist Jordan Miller reported, "I’m following reports of an active situation at Summit Mall in Akron. Some shoppers tell me they’ve been locked in a storage for at least 20 minutes as police respond."

Herald Nation, a social media page covering Ohio, posted, "Reports of shots fired at Summit Mall. At this time, no victims have been reported and a suspect is reportedly in custody. An Akron Police Department firearms K-9 unit is en route to assist. The mall is being closed while the investigation remains ongoing."