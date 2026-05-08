Publix Cane Bay shooting: Injuries reported at State Road, Summerville; scary videos emerge

They did not provide an update on the status of the injured, or share details about the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the shooting at the Cane Bay Publix.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office issued a statement “Berkeley County deputies are currently on scene at Publix Cane Bay, located at 1724 State Road, investigating a shooting that resulted in injuries.” They added “A heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as deputies secure the scene and gather evidence. Citizens are asked to AVOID THE AREA and seek alternate routes while the investigation is active.”

A shooting took place at the Publix supermarket at Cane Bay in Summerville, South Carolina on Thursday. Injuries were reported in the incident that took place at the Publix Super Market at The Market at Cane Bay at 1724 State Road, Summerville.

One person wrote “shooting at cane bay publix about 30 mins ago. two people shot one in the leg at publix one at McDonalds. prayers for everyone involved. go home and get off the streets. no word on if they caught the shooter(s) yet.” However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities.

A local alerts page described it as a ‘multi patient’ incident and wrote “UNITS ON SCENE AT PUBLIX WITH MULTIPLE SHOTS FIRED. MULTIPLE FD, EMS, PD WITH K-9 ON THE SCENE. AT LEAST 4 PTS AT THIS TIME, SEARCH FOR SHOOTS AT THIS TIME.”

Publix Cane Bay shooting: Reactions pour in Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the Cane Bay Publix. One person wrote “This demonstrates the importance of not only carrying a firearm to protect yourself and loved ones, but also a First Aid and a Stop-the-Bleed kit close enough for you to get quickly,” advocating for the right to carry guns.

Another shared a personal experience and said “My husband was there when the shooting started. He counted 12 shots fired before they made it out. Guy next to him was shot in back of his thigh. Crazy sh@@ So glad my husband is ok.”

Yet another, claiming to have been present there, said “Someone was on the floor begging. 5 shots everyone ran. Check on ur loved ones.” Further, a person added “My daughter said that they are having everyone turn around. The police are even at McDonalds. Tons of police. She was driving past Publix to pick up a mobile order and called to ask why there were so many police at Publix and more on the way. What is happening?! Someone outside of McDonald’s was shot in the arm.”

Meanwhile, others expressed anguish over what had gone down. “Terrible. But what in the world is there to be angry enough to pull a gun over in publix of all places,” one wrote. Another said “We were at familiaris just about to leave . We didn’t hear the shots but a Publix worker came running in saying there were like 5 gunshots at the Publix. We left quickly, I hope no one is hurt.”