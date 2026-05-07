Publix shooting: One reported dead, at least another injured in Panola Road incident at Stonecrest; scary videos emerge

A shooting was reported outside the Publix Super Market at Centre on Panola Road in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Wednesday reportedly leaving a woman dead and at least one person injured. Cody Alcorn of 11Alive shared on Facebook “A woman is dead on scene. Were told there’s at least one other victim. Witnesses told me there was a child inside the vehicle.” A DeKalb County police vehicle is seen at the site of the shooting outside Publix in Stonecrest, Georgia. (Facebook/Cody Alcorn) He added that DeKalb County Police Department detectives, and officers were on the scene. “No word on if the child was hurt,” the local journalist further said.

“A witness said a man was seen being loaded into ambulance. Witness said he appeared shot as well,” Alcorn also added. He shared another photo to give a better idea of the number of cop cars at the scene.

The photos he shared showed massive police presence at the site. Authorities are yet to comment on the shooting outside Publix. No information is known about the perpetrator or perpetrators, yet. The condition of the injured is not known yet either. Also Read | Craig Berry: 5 things on ex Special Forces veteran found dead after Stewart County manhunt following wife's shooting Another person reporting from the scene shared a video and wrote “Multiple people shot and a female has passed away on scene here at the Publix on Panola.”

One person wrote “Check on yal people multiple people shot at the Publix on Panola and a lady has been killed.” Another added, expressing concern “Who done shot up the parking lot at Publix?? And who died?? Anything happening in Dekalb makes me nervous… because I feel like every thing that happens has something to do with one of my mentees.” Another person shared a video writing “Lady and her baby shot and killed at tha Publix on Panola.” However, there was no official confirmation about the same.