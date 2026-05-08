Santa Barbara shooting update: New info on suspect after incident at La Cumbre Plaza

Police officers were called to La Cumbre Plaza, in Santa Barbara on Friday morning after reports of a shooting at the shopping center triggered a major law enforcement response. Authorities later detained a suspect following the incident, according to emergency radio traffic. The individual was reportedly taken into custody shortly before 10 AM local time after officers surrounded an area near one of the plaza restrooms. A shooting was reported in Santa Barbara on Friday (X)

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New info on Santa Barbara suspect The suspect was reportedly seen carrying weapon through shopping center. Initial emergency dispatches indicated the suspected shooter was spotted walking through the plaza around 9:45 AM while carrying a weapon in his hand. Radio traffic suggested officers tracked the individual as he moved through the property before reportedly cornering him near a restroom area.

Law enforcement personnel were seen maintaining a heavy presence throughout the shopping center as the situation unfolded.

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Reports of possible injured officer remain unconfirmed Emergency radio communications also referenced the possibility that an officer may have been wounded during the incident. However, officials had not confirmed any injuries as of Friday morning.

Authorities have not yet released details about what led to the shooting report, the identity of the suspect, or whether anyone else was injured.

Investigation remains ongoing Officials continue investigating the incident, and additional information was not immediately available. The situation remains developing as police work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting at La Cumbre Plaza.

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