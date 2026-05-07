Arcadia Lake shooting: Suspect Jaylan Davis turns himself in after party attack kills 1, injures 22

Authorities did not immediately announce publicly that a suspect had been detained.

The development came days after the May 3 shooting at Scissortail Campground near Arcadia Lake during a “Sunday Funday” gathering, where gunfire erupted, leaving nearly two dozen people wounded.

The suspect, identified as Jaylan Amhad Davis, 18, turned himself in on May 6 to the United States Marshals Service, USA Today reported. He was later taken into custody by the Edmond Police Department.

A suspect in the mass shooting at an Oklahoma lakeside party that left one person dead and 22 others injured has surrendered to authorities, according to officials and media reports.

Charges and affidavit details According to an arrest affidavit cited by USA Today, Davis faces a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His bond has been set at $1 million.

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A police detective noted that the shooting may have been gang-related. A person of interest told investigators that Davis was “the primary aggressor” during the incident.

The same individual said Davis had recently been involved in a fight with a member of a rival group, which “caused havoc” between the sides. Another account cited in the affidavit alleged that Davis, also known as “3zzy,” “arrived at the party and started shooting.”

Past arrests and gang links Court records indicate Davis has had prior run-ins with the law, including an arrest tied to a gang-related drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City in 2023.

In a 2024 affidavit, police described him as being associated with the North Highland Park Blood gang. Records also show he has been prosecuted in Oklahoma County District Court as both a juvenile and a youthful offender.

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Victim dies after shooting Police confirmed that an 18-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the attack. She has been identified via a GoFundMe page as Avianna Smith-Gray.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident,” police said in a statement.

The state’s chief medical examiner was conducting an examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials have not released full details about the motive or whether additional suspects could be involved. It also remains unclear what led to the escalation of violence at the gathering.