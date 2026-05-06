210 Freeway shooting reports: What is happening on Polk Street? First details emerge amid police response

An update from the California Highway Patrol read: “ALL LANES CLOSED on WB I-210 at Polk St due to police investigation 5/5. Duration UNKNOWN as of 2 PM. Expect delays. Find alternate routes. Please avoid the area.”

A huge police presence was seen at the location of the shooting - just off Polk Street in California's San Francisco.

There was a massive police presence in the Interstate 210, popularly called Freeway 210, in San Francisco , California amid reports of a possible shooting.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the police response kicked off after an apparent officer-involved shooting in the Sylmar area. The report adds that at least a dozen of officers with the LAPD, with multiple vehicles, were seen near the Bledsoe Street overpass.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI pulled out all stops to find Savannah's mom, Sheriff Nanos refused; Kash Patel shares details

Though the police have not released details on suspect, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that one person appears to have been taken into custody. The LAPD has not released an official update on social media.

Sylmar is a neighborhood in the northern part of Los Angeles, in the San Fernando Valley. It sits near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.