Why Kash Patel was not a target in alleged Trump assassination plot; Suspect explains

A suspect accused in an alleged assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump outlined his intended targets in a manifesto, and notably excluded FBI Director Kash Patel. In a manifesto, the suspect wrote: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” (Getty Images via AFP)

According to The Mirror US, the 31-year-old suspect, identified as Cole Allen, detailed his plans in a roughly 1,000-word document obtained by law enforcement. In it, he wrote: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

The line has drawn attention as it explicitly excludes Patel while naming other administration figures as potential targets.

Who the suspect planned to target The manifesto reportedly focused on senior government officials, particularly those in top-ranking positions. However, it also set limits on who should not be harmed.

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Allen wrote that hotel security staff were “not targets if at all possible,” unless they fired first.

Similar language was used for Capitol Police and National Guard personnel, who were to be avoided unless they engaged him.

He also noted that hotel guests and attendees at the event were “not targets at all,” though he added that anyone present could become a target “if it were absolutely necessary,” as they had chosen to attend a speech by Trump.

Incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner The alleged plot came to light following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 25 in Washington, DC.

No injuries were reported, but security moved swiftly to escort Trump and other senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, to safety before the event continued.

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Kash Patel declines to comment Patel has not publicly commented on why he may have been excluded from the suspect’s list of targets, according to The Mirror US.

The omission has raised questions given his high-profile role as FBI director and close association with the administration.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump reacted when asked about the manifesto and its contents.

“Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” he said.

He also pushed back against allegations referenced in the document, adding: “I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anyone,” and later, “I’m not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person.”

Authorities continue to investigate the case.