Santa Clarita Pointe Fire map, evacuation updates: Blaze threatens homes as warnings issued

A fast-moving brush fire dubbed the Pointe Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Santa Clarita, prompting evacuation warnings for nearby homes. Los Angeles County firefighters are battling the blaze near Center Pointe Parkway. See the latest fire and evacuation map here.

What we know so far

Brush fire in Santa Clarita.(Representational Image/ AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to ABC7, the brush fire was first reported at 1:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday. A second alarm was requested at 2:08 p.m. as crews responded to the rapidly growing fire.

By 2:15 p.m., the fire had burned about five acres, with officials warning it had the potential to spread to 100 acres within the next hour due to fire conditions.

Radio traffic indicated that structures along Doreen Place were immediately threatened by the advancing flames.

Incident command later reported that the fire had grown to 30 acres by 2:45 p.m., though firefighters were making good progress establishing and strengthening perimeter control.

Metrolink trains suspended

Metrolink service has been suspended between Via Princessa and Newhall as firefighters work in the area. Officials have not said when service will resume.

Evacuation warning issued

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An evacuation warning has been issued for Center Pointe Parkway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An evacuation warning has been issued for Center Pointe Parkway. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In a Facebook post, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said, "An evacuation warning has been issued for Centre Pointe Pkwy. Prepare to leave if you live here or are nearby. Consider leaving now if you need more time to evacuate. Call 911 for emergency assistance." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Facebook post, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said, "An evacuation warning has been issued for Centre Pointe Pkwy. Prepare to leave if you live here or are nearby. Consider leaving now if you need more time to evacuate. Call 911 for emergency assistance." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sheriff's Station also announced that a reunification center has been established for evacuated residents at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sheriff's Station also announced that a reunification center has been established for evacuated residents at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON