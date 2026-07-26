Sara Duffey's friend reveals what she said about husband days before murder, ‘Don’t think he would ever really hurt me’

A friend of Oklahoma influencer Sara Duffey has remembered her in a Facebook post after her murder, revealing that Sara had said weeks ago that she did not think her husband would hurt her. Sara was shot dead by her estranged husband Jeremiah Shawn Duffey in a murder-suicide Thursday night, July 23.

Sara Duffey's friend reveals what she said about husband days before murder (Sara Gilson/Facebook)

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Shawn killed Sara and then turned the gun on himself days after she claimed on social media that he was a pedophile.

Sara’s friend, Bekki Rainer Tilley, shared details in a Facebook post about a conversation the two of them had a week ago. She called Sara her “beautiful precious friend”.

“Just yesterday she was texting funny meme’s, just yesterday! Today I woke up to find her life was taken by a MONSTER. How is this real life?!? You started doing my hair 20 yearsss ago!” Tilley wrote on Facebook.

Tilley said that just a week ago, the two of them sat together and discussed “our lives and God.”

Also Read | Who was Sara Duffey? Oklahoma influencer shot dead by husband in murder-suicide weeks after she filed protective order

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{{^usCountry}} “I asked her if she needed protection from that freak, and she said “I don’t think he would ever really hurt me”. …. and he did. His life was ruined so he wanted to take her innocent precious life too. I hope he is exactly where he belongs,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I asked her if she needed protection from that freak, and she said “I don’t think he would ever really hurt me”. …. and he did. His life was ruined so he wanted to take her innocent precious life too. I hope he is exactly where he belongs,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“We both discussed how we were so ready for the rapture because we were tired of this world and ready to be with Jesus every day. She LOVED Jesus. She loved her babies and Jesus. She was the MOST loyal girls girl. She told me everything every time, and always told me how beautiful I was and how I deserved the world.…but she deserved the world. She was the most loving and most beautiful woman inside and out. She was always thinking about other people,” Tilley continued.

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She added, “We lost a beautiful soul, but I know she finally has the peace and love she always wanted and needed. Oh, our precious Sara. I wish when we were texting and laughing yesterday I would have told you I loved you one more time. Her smile and laugh was contagious. I love you sweet precious friend. Thank you for always being there.”

Sara Duffey had filed a protective order

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Sara filed the protective order against her husband last month, claiming that he was caught kissing a child on one of the basketball teams that he coaches. According to the protective order, Shawn threatened suicide and went on the run after being confronted, according to 2 News Oklahoma.

The 15-year-old girl played on the youth basketball team Shawn coached, People reported. Her mother claimed that Shawn kissed and touched the child, and was caught by another coach, per The Oklahoman.

Also Read | Sara Duffey accused husband Shawn of pedophilia days before murder-suicide; disturbing incident involving minor surfaces

The girl’s mother also said that Shawn engaged in additional inappropriate behavior, including sending the child messages, and inviting her to his hotel room during a tournament trip. The mother of the child also filed a protective order against Shawn. She had alleged that he was paying her daughter to stay quiet about his inappropriate messages and actions.

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Police said that a neighbor called 911 after Shawn’s son, who witnessed the shooting, came to her door asking for help, per newson6.

Sara had been granted a protective order against her husband last month, which he violated on Thursday night, police said. According to court records, she had also filed a protective order against him in 2021.