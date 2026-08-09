Sara Sanchez and 5-month-old Antonella Garcia identified as NY boat crash victims; Captain Manuel Hernandez arrested

Sara Sanchez, 27, and her 5-month-old daughter, Antonella Garcia, both from College Point, Queens, were identified as the two victims who died after an overcrowded motorboat capsized in New York Harbor near Liberty Island late Saturday, the NY Post reported.

The 22-foot Bayliner speedboat overturned near Liberty Island. (UnSplash)

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Sanchez’s boyfriend, who was also Antonella’s father, was among the people on board, police said.

The boat's captain, 46-year-old Manuel Hernandez of Midtown Manhattan, was arrested early Sunday and charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment. He could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

The US Coast Guard is also investigating whether the boat was operating as an illegal charter.

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About the incident

The 22-foot Bayliner speedboat overturned around 10:25 pm Saturday near Liberty Island, where the Statue of Liberty is located, according to the Coast Guard.

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{{^usCountry}} Twelve people were rescued from the water before police arrived. Police divers later found Sanchez and her baby in the water. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The other people rescued were in stable condition, the Coast Guard said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twelve people were rescued from the water before police arrived. Police divers later found Sanchez and her baby in the water. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The other people rescued were in stable condition, the Coast Guard said. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life last night, and our thoughts are with the victims' family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Captain Doreen McCarthy, the Coast Guard Sector New York Commander. “We are extremely grateful for the heroic, swift actions of our partner agencies and the Good Samaritan vessel that assisted in rescuing survivors from the water.”

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Online listings indicate the boat typically has a capacity of about 10 people. However, a source familiar with the matter told the NY Post that it should not have been carrying more than five passengers in the area where the accident happened.

“Recreational boating in New York Harbor is the Wild West,’’ the source told the NYPost. “Uncharted debris, rip rap, bridge abutments, anchorage chains, commercial shipping channels, marine plane traffic.”

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Coast Guard investigators are working with police to determine what caused the boat to capsize and whether any laws were broken.

The Coast Guard defines an illegal charter as a passenger-for-hire operation that does not have the required credentials, safety equipment and inspection certificates.

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(With inputs from AP)