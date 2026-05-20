Sasha Obama wearing MAGA hat? Fact-checking claim about Barack Obama's daughter

An alleged photo showing Sasha Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama, wearing a MAGA hat has gone viral. Sasha, who is the younger daughter of Obama and his wife Michelle, was allegedly seen walking down the street wearing glasses, a top and sweats. The photo which has gone viral shows her wearing a red colored hat with MAGA written on it.

Sasha Obama seen with her mother, Michelle.(Instagram/michelleobama)

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The term, which expands to ‘Make America Great Again’ was popularized by President Donald Trump and the Republican has often spoken out about his Democratic Party predecessor and Sasha's father, Barack Obama. Thus, the alleged photo of Sasha in the MAGA hat has sparked quite a stir on social media, besides going viral quickly.

To be sure, the photo was shared by unverified profiles, but got greatly amplified.

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{{^usCountry}} "The daughter of DISGRACED former President Barack Obama was reportedly seen in a Washington DC restaurant this morning wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap," the post read. It added, "When asked by a passer-by about the pro-Trump attire, Sasha Obama allegedly replied with a strong DENOUNCEMENT of her father's presidency and stated that she is "a registered Republican who proudly voted for and stands with President Trump". "My father nearly destroyed this country and President Trump is still trying to clean up his mess", the next generation Obama told the curious gentleman who questioned her about her hat." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The daughter of DISGRACED former President Barack Obama was reportedly seen in a Washington DC restaurant this morning wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap," the post read. It added, "When asked by a passer-by about the pro-Trump attire, Sasha Obama allegedly replied with a strong DENOUNCEMENT of her father's presidency and stated that she is "a registered Republican who proudly voted for and stands with President Trump". "My father nearly destroyed this country and President Trump is still trying to clean up his mess", the next generation Obama told the curious gentleman who questioned her about her hat." {{/usCountry}}

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It continued "When asked if she believed she was betraying her dad, she is said to have replied, "As I've gotten older, I've realized that I am my own woman and can make up my own mind. Trump was right about everything". She then walked out of the restaurant donning her MAGA cap with a big smile on her face. Do YOU agree with Sasha Obama that her father was A DISASTROUS PRESIDENT and that President Trump is SAVING AMERICA from his UNPRECEDENTED DESTRUCTION of our country?". At the time of writing, this post had around 1.7 million views on X.

This post was shared several times on X and garnered a lot of attention. Here's all you need to know about the truth behind Sasha Obama's photo in a MAGA hat.

Sasha Obama wearing MAGA hat? Fact-check

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No, Sasha Obama was not seen wearing a MAGA hat despite what the alleged photos show. The images could have been altered or edited. There is no mainstream coverage of Sasha Obama being seen in a MAGA hat. Nor have political influencers brought up Sasha Obama's photo.

No statement has been shared from the Obama family either about Sasha's political affiliation leaning towards MAGA. A senior digital investigation journalist with Agence France Presse also fact-checked the image and noted it was ‘altered’.

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Further, Grok fact-checked the photos as fake as well. “No, this didn't actually happen. It's a fabricated hoax with no credible news coverage or evidence. The photo is edited/AI-generated, and the quotes/claims are made up for engagement. Classic fake ‘breaking news’,” it said in one case.

In another instance of the photo being shared, the AI chatbot replied “No, this isn't true. No credible news outlets are reporting any such incident involving Sasha Obama in DC today (or recently), and she hasn't made any public statements like that. The story and image appear to be fabricated.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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