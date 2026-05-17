A MAGA influencer and her boyfriend who were allegedly involved in a racially-motivated assault have been charged, People reported. Melissa Rein Lively, a supporter of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, and Philipp Ostermann, are now facing charges following an incident at a London transit station last year, according to a news release from British Transport Police (BTP). Who is Melissa Rein Lively? MAGA influencer, her boyfriend charged in connection to racially-motivated assault in London (Melissa Rein Lively/Facebook )

Lively, 40, was charged with one count of assault by beating. On the other hand, 37-year-old Ostermann was charged with two racially aggravated public order offenses and a further public order offense.

Who is Melissa Rein Lively? Lively is a PR executive who identifies herself on TikTok as the “Founder of America's #1 Anti-Woke PR Firm.” She has been a vocal supporter of Trump for years. She even launched a bid to become the White House Press Secretary, Politico reported.

Ostermann, on the other hand, is an associate director of a Munich-based private equity company called Aequita, according to Metro UK.

According to police, the charges are in connection with an October 2025 incident that took place at the Bond Street Underground station. The BBC reported that a woman filed the charges after claiming that she was abused based on her race and had her hair grabbed while entering the station.

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The woman who filed the report recalled that the stroller collided with another woman walking ahead of her, according to Metro UK.

A man accompanying the woman reportedly started shouting at the alleged victim, per the BBC and Metro UK. The woman allegedly grabbed the other's hair.

The man then allegedly used what he claimed was pepper spray in the direction of the woman, who was with her family at the time.

While Ostermann is a German national, Lively is a US national. The first hearing is set to take place at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 19.