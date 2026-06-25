Savannah Guthrie faces flak for calling cops on streamer Alex Zabel outside mom Nancy Guthrie's home

Savannah Guthrie contacted law enforcement earlier this month after she was told that a controversial YouTube personality was streaming outside her missing mother Nancy Guthrie’s home. Police records obtained by TMZ said that Savannah reached out to authorities on June 11 and told them she had been told that YouTuber ‘Criminal Network’ was livestreaming and parked in front of Nancy’s Arizona residence.

Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

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The YouTuber was identified by authorities as Alex Zabel. Savannah allegedly getting him arrested has led to some backlash against her on social media.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said in an official statement at the time, "PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr Zabel's behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence.”

Deputies approached him, and during the arrest, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground, the statement continued. Zabel was then taken into custody without any further issues and was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He faced charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance.

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{{^usCountry}} Police documents said that Savannah, one of the responsible parties connected to the property, was "extremely upset" upon learning” that Zabel was back outside the residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police documents said that Savannah, one of the responsible parties connected to the property, was "extremely upset" upon learning” that Zabel was back outside the residence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to authorities, Savannah had repeatedly expressed concerns over the past few months about the activities of content creators. She expressed fears for her own safety and her family’s because of some of their actions.

The report said that Savannah did not know who exactly Zabel was or what he was doing on the livestream, but she was upset about her presence near the home. The complaint was then forwarded to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Patrol Division, while deputies were already responding to a call for service related to the situation.

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Savannah was informed about deputies going to the scene to take some action. She thanked the Sheriff's Department.

Savannah Guthrie slammed

Netizens blamed Savannah and her family for not conducting searches themselves while complaining about people who were raising awareness. “So after all this time Savannah Guthrie has admitted it was her who called the Sheriff on youtubers.. This women let alone the Guthrie's has never taken part in any search or questioned Nanos for the botched police investigation.. But she came on live tv begging for help WTF,” one user wrote. “The whole family is a complete disgrace to their own mother. I pray she did not witness the selfishness of her children,” wrote another.

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However, some defended Savannah, with one saying, “Sitting in front of Nancy’s house isn’t searching either. It’s just annoying everyone and making them antsy.” Another wrote, “Have you once every thought it wasn't the best idea for her to join a search party because of who she is.” One said, “Have some respect. The streamers were exploiting their families tragedy. You have know idea what Savannah has done.”