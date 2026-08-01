Savannah Guthrie reacts as two ransom notes reveal haunting details on how her mother Nancy died, ‘Annie and Tommy…’

Savannah Guthrie commemorated the six-month anniversary of her 84-year-old mother's disappearance by urging the alleged kidnappers, who have plunged her family into "agony and despair," to come forward. Her plea comes just one day after the complete texts of two ransom notes were made public.

Savannah Guthrie reflects on her mother's absence after six months, calling for witnesses to come forward and highlighting the family's heartache. (via REUTERS)

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“This is our beautiful Mom,” the co-host of the 'Today' show posted on Instagram with a picture of Nancy Guthrie on Saturday morning.

“Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” Savannah said.

Nancy Guthrie was last observed being dropped off at her residence in Tucson by family members on the evening of January 31.

Savannah Guthrie pleads for help in search for missing mom

Authorities suspect that she was abducted sometime between 1:47 a.m. and 2:28 a.m. on February 1. “Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on – because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake – our hearts are in ruins," Savannah stated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me – we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched – to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me – we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched – to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.” {{/usCountry}}

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Savannah Guthrie appeals to good Samaritans to come forward

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The NBC anchor, representing herself and her family, made an appeal for good Samaritans who possess information to step forward and assist in locating her mother, while also offering a reward.

"We are pleading for assistance. We are in a state of desperation. We require someone to come forward," Guthrie mentioned. “Someone has information. Someone has suspicions. Someone recognizes the handwriting in the ransom notes. Someone may have observed something unusual, concerning, or simply out of the ordinary – perhaps regarding someone they care for deeply. They may feel apprehensive about coming forward. They may be torn. They may feel anger or distress over being involved in this situation.”

“There is a way out – to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing,” she continued.

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“We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can, and counting our many blessings along the way – most especially the prayers and love from good people, which we feel deeply. We need your prayers, we need your kindness. We need the good to be stronger than the evil. If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side – you are part of the harm perpetrated against her,” her message read.

Savannah Guthrie pleads ‘bring her home’

Savannah concluded her note with the statement that the family will never cease searching for answers and they will never stop seeking the light.

“We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world – in spite of circumstance. This is what our faith makes possible. Please. Bring her home.”

Two ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case

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Savannah's appeal was made shortly after the Pima County Sheriff's Office disclosed two purported ransom notes that were received during the initial days following Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The first note, directed to the NBC anchor, outlined the circumstances of her mother's kidnapping and requested a ransom of $4 million to be paid in Bitcoin.

A follow-up note dispatched four days later indicated that Nancy Guthrie had passed away "shortly after she was taken."