Savannah Guthrie to host NBC's new ‘Wordle’ game show: Here's everything you need to know about it

Savannah Guthrie has announced a major new television role as the host of a popular New York Times game. On Monday, Guthrie revealed on "Today" that she will be presenting a Wordle game show, which will be produced by Jimmy Fallon. Fallon will be serving as an executive producer on the project.

Savannah Guthrie to host new Wordle game show produced by Jimmy Fallon, after its success as a digital product by The New York Times. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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Fallon said the idea had been in development for more than two years in partnership with The New York Times, which acquired Wordle in 2022 after the game exploded into a global internet phenomenon.

Fallon complimented Guthrie, saying he is glad she is presenting the program and that she resembles a player in the well-known word game.

Fallon said on the morning show, “We’ve been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it’s official — we are making ‘Wordle Game Show’ with our host, Savannah Guthrie!”

“We've been holding this secret between us for a long time now. And we're going to make Wordle a game show,” Guthrie said.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler reveals ‘major mistakes’ of kidnapper

NBC bets on Wordle's global popularity

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{{^usCountry}} Wordle first became a cultural sensation in late 2021 after software engineer Josh Wardle created the game as a personal project. The minimalist daily word puzzle was later purchased by The New York Times, which expanded the game into one of its most successful digital engagement products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wordle first became a cultural sensation in late 2021 after software engineer Josh Wardle created the game as a personal project. The minimalist daily word puzzle was later purchased by The New York Times, which expanded the game into one of its most successful digital engagement products. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2022, the game was purchased by The New York Times from Wardle for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, the game was purchased by The New York Times from Wardle for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Guthrie teased that the program promises to be "super fast-paced and fun" and a "great family game." She added, "I love a game and a show that you can watch with kids, and you feel like they're learning some things." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guthrie teased that the program promises to be "super fast-paced and fun" and a "great family game." She added, "I love a game and a show that you can watch with kids, and you feel like they're learning some things." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fallon said Guthrie was the “perfect fit” to host the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fallon said Guthrie was the “perfect fit” to host the series. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Savannah Guthrie remembers missing mom Nancy in emotional Mother’s Day tribute

Announcement comes during a difficult personal period

Guthrie's new hosting position comes at a time when the public is still worried about her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Arizona home earlier this year with no prime suspect identified as of yet.

Savannah celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, with a heartfelt post that included multiple video snippets of Nancy.

The longtime Today anchor temporarily stepped away from NBC duties earlier in 2026 to assist with the search, then returned to the program in April. Reports stated that production on the Wordle game show had initially been delayed as Guthrie focused on her family situation.

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During Monday’s announcement, Guthrie acknowledged the emotional difficulty of embracing a celebratory career moment while still dealing with the ongoing investigation into her mother’s disappearance. She said, “It kind of feels strange to do everything right now, but this is something that’s full of joy.”

Guthrie added, “I just want to say a quick thank you to NBC and to Jimmy and his production company and the The New York Times and the studio and Universal because when everything happened with me and my family, they just stopped everything and said 'We'll wait for you.' And Hollywood is a really tough business, and I didn't expect that, and I just want to say thank you, it means so much to me.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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