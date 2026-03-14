Maggie Haberman: 5 things about New York Times reporter Trump slammed as ‘maggot’ after criticism for Iran war

He added “In any event, I’m thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her “associates,” into my Florida based Lawsuit against The Times which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT”.

“Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth,” Trump wrote, sharing a photo of Haberman.

President Donald Trump on Friday launched a scathing attack on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, calling her ‘maggot’ on a Truth Social post. Trump's outrage appears to have come after Haberman had an explosive interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins , where she slammed the president over the Iran war .

Haberman's reportage has been critical of Trump to say the least, and her author page has articles with headlines like ‘Trump’s Tangled Web of Deal-Making, Policy and Riches’ and ‘Trump Frees Fraudster Just Days Into Seven-Year Prison Sentence’.

Also Read | ‘I just like to watch her talk’: Donald Trump under fire for 'sexist' remark to female journalist

Here's all you need to know about Maggie Haberman.

Maggie Haberman: 5 things to know Haberman was born in New York City to Clyde Haberman, who was a longtime NYT journalist, and Nancy Haberman, a media communications executive at Rubenstein Associates. Her mother worked for a client list of power New Yorkers, including Donald Trump. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and her first reporting job was at the New York Post. Haberman worked at the New York Daily News and Politico after that, before joining NYT. Over her career, she covered five presidential elections, several governors’ races and New York City mayoral races. She also authored Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America Haberman is of Jewish descent and is married to Dareh Ardashes Gregorian, a New York Daily News reporter. The two have three children and live in Brooklyn. Haberman was part of the team that won a Pulitzer in 2018 for reporting on Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia. In 2021, she was part of a team that was a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of Trump's handling of the coronavirus. What Haberman said about Trump and the Iran war Haberman on Collins' show said “The President does know that there is a correlation between gas prices and oil. It’s been very clear in everything the President has said, and he said this publicly, he thought this was going to be over by now. I don’t know why he thought that, and I don’t know why there wasn’t some kind of a contingency for what we’re seeing now. But there clearly is not a plan to deal with this, beyond talking about how the tankers should be tough and keep going through. And that’s — it’s not — it’s not working.”

She added “So, this seems to be something that is going to go on for another couple of weeks. And the President has indicated various timelines of what he wants to A, when he wants to leave, and B, what he was hoping to accomplish. This might not be up to him, at this point. And so, we will see.”

The NYT journalist continued “…and different countries who have said, they’re really waiting for the end point of this war to come, when the President decides. But even if he decides that tomorrow, it doesn’t mean the ramifications of this will stop tomorrow.”

Notably, the attack on Haberman is not the first time Trump has gone after a female journalist. He told Bloomberg's Catherine Lucey ‘quiet piggy’ when asked about the Epstein files. Collins too was targeted with the president pointing out she should ‘smile’ more, when she'd asked him about the Epstein survivors.