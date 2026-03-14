Maggie Haberman: 5 things about New York Times reporter Trump slammed as ‘maggot’ after criticism for Iran war
President Donald Trump attacked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in a Truth Social post, calling her ‘maggot’ after she slammed him for the Iran war.
President Donald Trump on Friday launched a scathing attack on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, calling her ‘maggot’ on a Truth Social post. Trump's outrage appears to have come after Haberman had an explosive interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, where she slammed the president over the Iran war.
“Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth,” Trump wrote, sharing a photo of Haberman.
He added “In any event, I’m thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her “associates,” into my Florida based Lawsuit against The Times which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT”.
Haberman's reportage has been critical of Trump to say the least, and her author page has articles with headlines like ‘Trump’s Tangled Web of Deal-Making, Policy and Riches’ and ‘Trump Frees Fraudster Just Days Into Seven-Year Prison Sentence’.
Also Read | ‘I just like to watch her talk’: Donald Trump under fire for 'sexist' remark to female journalist
Here's all you need to know about Maggie Haberman.
Maggie Haberman: 5 things to know
- Haberman was born in New York City to Clyde Haberman, who was a longtime NYT journalist, and Nancy Haberman, a media communications executive at Rubenstein Associates. Her mother worked for a client list of power New Yorkers, including Donald Trump.
- She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and her first reporting job was at the New York Post.
- Haberman worked at the New York Daily News and Politico after that, before joining NYT. Over her career, she covered five presidential elections, several governors’ races and New York City mayoral races. She also authored Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America
- Haberman is of Jewish descent and is married to Dareh Ardashes Gregorian, a New York Daily News reporter. The two have three children and live in Brooklyn.
- Haberman was part of the team that won a Pulitzer in 2018 for reporting on Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia. In 2021, she was part of a team that was a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of Trump's handling of the coronavirus.
What Haberman said about Trump and the Iran war
Haberman on Collins' show said “The President does know that there is a correlation between gas prices and oil. It’s been very clear in everything the President has said, and he said this publicly, he thought this was going to be over by now. I don’t know why he thought that, and I don’t know why there wasn’t some kind of a contingency for what we’re seeing now. But there clearly is not a plan to deal with this, beyond talking about how the tankers should be tough and keep going through. And that’s — it’s not — it’s not working.”
She added “So, this seems to be something that is going to go on for another couple of weeks. And the President has indicated various timelines of what he wants to A, when he wants to leave, and B, what he was hoping to accomplish. This might not be up to him, at this point. And so, we will see.”
The NYT journalist continued “…and different countries who have said, they’re really waiting for the end point of this war to come, when the President decides. But even if he decides that tomorrow, it doesn’t mean the ramifications of this will stop tomorrow.”
Notably, the attack on Haberman is not the first time Trump has gone after a female journalist. He told Bloomberg's Catherine Lucey ‘quiet piggy’ when asked about the Epstein files. Collins too was targeted with the president pointing out she should ‘smile’ more, when she'd asked him about the Epstein survivors.
Trump in cowboy hat video
While Trump's comments on Haberman drew widespread reactions online, the president himself was seen on video putting on a cowboy hat in the Oval Office.
This came when he was meeting with the Rodeo World Champions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More