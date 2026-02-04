Kaitlan Collins vs Trump over Epstein files: Reporter lauded after POTUS makes 'never seen you smile' remark

Collins can be heard asking Trump what he would say to the survivors, when the POTUS launches into his rant. Prior to this, Trump was suggesting moving on from the Epstein files even as the nation goes through the final tranche of documents released by the Justice Department on Thursday.

The president can be heard saying “You are so bad. You are the WORST reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings! She's a young woman. I’ve known you for ten years. I don't think I've EVER seen you smile. They should be ASHAMED of you.”

Kaitlan Collins, the CNN reporter, was on the receiving end of a rant from President Donald Trump , on Tuesday, as she asked him about the Epstein files . Collins and Trump's interaction from inside the White House has gone viral.

Reactions to Trump's remark While some of the MAGA faithful stood by Trump's remark, many others rushed to Collins' defense. “President Trump just DECIMATED Kaitlan Collins for continuously badgering him in the Oval Office. All Collins does is interrupt. She should be BARRED from the Oval,” said MAGA activist Nick Sortor.

Meanwhile, many lauded Collins. “When Trump feels threatened by women, he unleashes his misogyny, and Kaitlan Collins was the target today. She’s one of the most talented journalists out there, and she’s not afraid to ask Trump the toughest questions. You know she’s over the target when Trump goes after her,” one person said.

Also Read | Who is Katie Rogers? Trump calls NYT's White House correspondent ‘ugly’ after Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’ remark Another added, “What's with trump always treating female reporters like crap? Disgusting thing to do to kaitlan collins. Are they goi mg to force reporters to smile before they ask a question now or they get banned?.”

Yet another said, “Thank you Kaitlan Collins for taking Trump’s nonsense and refusing to move on from Epstein. Pressure on don’t stop now!”.

This is not the first time Trump's way of speaking to a female reporter has been criticized. He snapped at Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey, saying ‘quiet piggy’ when she asked about the Epstein files. He called female reporters ‘ugly both inside and out’ and has attacked Collins before as well when she asked about the proposed ballroom. Trump at that time had called her ‘stupid and nasty’.