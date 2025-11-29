Who is Katie Rogers? Trump calls NYT's White House correspondent ‘ugly’ after Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’ remark

President Donald Trump has yet again made personal remarks on a female reporter. He called New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers ‘ugly’ in a Truth Social post. His comments came after NYT put out a story on Trump's health, age, and signs of fatigue. President Donald Trump called Katie Rogers 'ugly' in a Truth Social post. (X/@RelaxingNews)

The POTUS said about Rogers she was “a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out” and “is assigned to write only bad things about me.”

His comments on Rogers comes after Trump called Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’, when asked a question about the Epstein files. His response at the time had been slammed online, but the White House had defended the president's actions.

This time too, the White House jumped to his defense and said “President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency,” as per People.

The spokesperson further told the publication, “This has nothing to do with gender, it has everything to do with the fact that the President’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all time lows.”

Who is Katie Rogers?

Rogers is among the NYT reporters covering the White House. She covered Trump's first presidency, as well as Joe Biden's time in the Oval Office.

“I am drawn to stories that give readers a better understanding of the inner lives of presidents and the people around them — how a key event, a shared history or a past failure can inform the decisions of the most powerful people in the world,” Rogers notes in her author profile.

Before joining NYT in 2014, as a reporter covering breaking news, she was with The Guardian, The Washington Post, and her hometown paper in Elkhart, Indiana. Rogers studied at Loyola University Chicago and Northwestern. She's authored American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.

In her book she had alleged that Melania wanted to 'humiliate' Trump over the Stormy Daniels fiasco.