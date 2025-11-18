Who is Catherine Lucey? Bloomberg reporter Trump called ‘piggy’ for asking about Epstein files

President Donald Trump sparked a row after calling a reporter 'piggy' for asking him about the Jeffrey Epstein files aboard Air Force One on Monday. Initially identified only as a "Bloomberg reporter" by the media, the identity of the reporter has now been made public: she's Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg's White House correspondent. Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg's White House correspondent (L) and Donald Trump.(X and file photos)

The remark from the President came during a gaggle aboard Air Force One - an exclusive press interaction with reporters on the White House Press pool as the President during the President's travels. Lucey asked Trump about the ongoing controversy over the files and the possibility of the House voting to release it.

Lucey seemingly cut Trump short during an answer, asking him, “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files...,” but Trump did not let her finish the sentence. He said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” as he pointed the finger at Lucey.

The interaction went viral on social media and was widely criticized by the media community, with a host of others joining in t the President's rebuke of a female journalist.

Here's the viral video:

Who Is Catherine Lucey?

Catherine Lucey is a senior journalist currently serving as a White House Correspondent for Bloomberg News. She has over 20 years of experience covering the White House and national politics for different media outlets.

Earlier in her career, she was with the Associated Press, covering national politics and the White House, before joining the Wall Street Journal. She has reported from across the US and internationally (Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East, India, Ireland) on major political stories.

Trump's 'Piggy' Comment Draws Backlash

Calling Catherine Lucy 'piggy' has drawn Donald Trump widespread criticism, with many in the media pointing out the President's frequent misbehavior with female journalists.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called it "Disgusting" and "completely unacceptable." Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson meanwhile also called it “disgusting and degrading”.

Notably, this is not the first time a woman has been called 'piggy' under Trump. Previously, a Trump administration official had called Miss Universe pageant 1996 winner, Alicia Machado, "Miss Piggy" and asked her to lose weight.