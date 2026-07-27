Seattle mass shooting suspects ‘Black, Middle Eastern’? Fact-checking viral claim as one detained after 2 dead, 5 hurt

One person was detained after the mass shooting at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival, in Seattle, Washington State on Sunday, July 26. While authorities confirmed one person has been detained, two remain on the loose, as per reports.

Police officers keep watch after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The name of the person detained has not been made public yet, and will likely only be known once they're processed and booked.

As police continue to look for the other two suspects, several claims were made on social media that these two individuals were Black and Middle Eastern. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles. However, one profile attached a screenshot which claimed this information came from Fox 13.

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Fact-checking claim: No confirmation on nationality, race

{{^usCountry}} Despite the claim on social media, neither the Seattle Police nor any of the government officials have confirmed the race or nationality of the other two suspects. Details about the suspect who has been detained has not been made public either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the claim on social media, neither the Seattle Police nor any of the government officials have confirmed the race or nationality of the other two suspects. Details about the suspect who has been detained has not been made public either. {{/usCountry}}

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HT.com can confirm that Fox 13 did not mention ‘Black and Middle Eastern’ males being the two suspects, at the time of writing.

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The Fox 13 report titled ‘2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Seattle Center’ noted that ‘Police are looking for two suspects, and one is in custody.’ No other reports on the shooting could be found. Hence, the claim made on social media appears to be untrue.

Also Read | Seattle mass shooting victims: Latest update as witnesses recount horror; ‘heard bang, bang, bang…yelling’

Meanwhile, another photo of the person being handcuffed was shared on X.

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However, it has not been confirmed if this the same person who was detained as the suspect in the shooting. While earlier videos had shown the individual from the back, this alleged photo shows the person from up front.

Wild claims on social media speculated about ‘ISIS links’. However, this information has not been confirmed by authorities or any mainstream reporting. HT.com could not independently verify these claims either.

Seattle mass shootings: Statements from leaders

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued a statement on the shooting, saying “What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence. Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.”

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She added “No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city. Our first responsibilities are supporting grieving families, caring for the injured, and providing clear and accurate information for the public. I want to thank the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took two suspects into custody. I also want to recognize Seattle firefighters and medical personnel at Harborview who are treating the injured, as well as Seattle Center and event staff and bystanders who helped people reach safety and provided aid in terrifying circumstances.”

Governor Bob Ferguson added “I'm receiving briefings regarding the ongoing response to the tragedy at the Seattle Center. The Washington State Patrol SWAT team is on the way to assist, at the request of the Seattle Police Department. Please continue to avoid the area. If you are in the area, please follow directions from law enforcement. My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe.”

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