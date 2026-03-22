Secret Service agent who failed to secure Butler roof suspended again? Why Myosoty ‘Miyo’ Perez is under spotlight

A female Secret Service agent who failed to secure the roof that Thomas Matthew Crooks used when he opened fire on Donald Trump has been suspended again, according to Real Clear Politics. Myosoty ‘Miyo’ Perez was one of many agents who failed to secure the roof of the AGR building, from where Crooks opened fire on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. Members of the US Secret Service monitor the scene after a vehicle ran into a security barricade near the White House in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

Trump was injured in the attack after being hit in the ear. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed.

Viral footage from the incident showed Perez fumbling with her weapon as Trump was shepherded away from the stage and into a vehicle. Perez and five other Secret Service agents were subsequently suspended, but Perez later returned to the job.

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Perez was not named in Congressional investigations into the Butler shooting. However, it was reportedly determined that she was too inexperienced to be put in charge of security for such a massive outdoor event. Trump reportedly banned her from being part of his security detail.

Why was Myosoty ‘Miyo’ Perez suspended again? Perez has now reportedly been suspended after failing to disclose her marriage to a foreign national. She reportedly married a Brazilian woman in secret in April 2025, but notified the agency only in January this year.

According to Real Clear Politics, “Former longtime Secret Service agents say the investigation and questions surrounding Perez’s relationship with the Brazilian foreign national and possible illegal immigrant raise serious questions about both the agency’s due diligence when it comes to potential insider threats and threats from foreign nationals and whether Perez has the judgment to remain an agent.”

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It added, “There are strict rules requiring security holders to proactively self-report foreign contacts and significant life changes, including foreign travel, arrests, financial distress, and shifts in marital or cohabitation status, to a facility security officer at their respective agency. Failure to report these can lead to clearance suspension or revocation, a penalty that would prevent Secret Service agents from performing their duties.”

It further said that in 2024, Perez had notified the Secret Service of a foreign contact. However, questions are now being raised about whether she followed up when the relationship became more serious, and she and the woman began living together and later tied the knot, sources told Real Clear Politics.

According to former Secret Service agents, the scenario raises questions about whether Perez was harboring an illegal immigrant, or “trying to obtain a friend or love interest a green card while covering up the effort or at least failing to be forthcoming or transparent about it,” per the outlet.