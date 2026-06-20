Sedona Pocket Fire update: Massive vegetation blaze in Arizona; check map, evacuation plans - scary videos emerge

A massive vegetation fire dubbed the Pocket Fire broke out on Friday, June 19, in the Red Rock-Secret Mountain Wilderness Area, north of Sedona, in Arizona. The incident in the Coconino & Yavapai Counties was confirmed by the Sedona Fire Department.

A vegetation fire dubbed Pocket Fire was reported north of Sedona in Arizona. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“Sedona Fire is aware of the new wildland fire north of town. We are coordinating with all our local partners. The Coconino National Forest has air resources over the fire,” they said in a statement. According to WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US, the blaze is currently at 100 acres.

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The site further noted that evacuations are starting along FR 231 and along Oak Creek Canyon. A cause for the fire is not known yet and there are no reports on injuries as of now. There's also no update on containment.

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{{^usCountry}} A map of the fire was shared on WatchDuty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A map of the fire was shared on WatchDuty. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fire was reportedly visible from Sedona airport. Scary visuals from the fire were shared online as well. Sedona Pocket Fire: Scary videos and photos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire was reportedly visible from Sedona airport. Scary visuals from the fire were shared online as well. Sedona Pocket Fire: Scary videos and photos emerge {{/usCountry}}

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One person shared photos on X and wrote “Huge fire spotted north of Camp Verde near Sedona. Oh lawd.”

Another wrote on Facebook “As we enter another hot summer in Sedona, this is your reminder that fire awareness matters. Please follow all local fire restrictions, avoid activities that create sparks, properly extinguish cigarettes, never leave campfires unattended, and think twice before parking over dry grass or using equipment that could ignite vegetation. One spark can change everything.”

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“We all share the beautiful responsibility of protecting the landscapes, wildlife, homes, and community that make Sedona so special,” they added, sharing a video where smoke could be seen from a distance. You can see the video here.

A local channel also shared a clip, noting evacuation was being carried out in the Oak Creek Canyon Junipine area.

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Another person shared photos from the road where the fire could be seen at a distance.

“On my way to my gig at the Hilton in Sedona,” they wrote. More photos were shared by others. “Fire in Sedona,” one remarked.

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Thick white smoke was visible in the image. Yet another person shared a picture from the road.

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“The Pocket Fire in the Secret Mountain/Red Rocks area. I took this coming from Flagstaff. Hope it is extinguished soon,” they wrote. Another person shared a video of the fire from a distance.

News of the Pocket Fire near Sedona left many worried, with some asking which direction the fire was traveling, while others prayed for the safety of first responders.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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