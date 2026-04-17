Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco break up? Fact-checking viral Instagram story post fueling divorce rumors

Rumors have surfaced online that singer Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are breaking up. Several unverified profiles have amplified this rumor, sharing an alleged Instagram story from Gomez's profile, which they claimed she later deleted.

Rumors on social media claimed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were divorcing. (Instagram/selenagomez)

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“Just clearing things up…I'm single. No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now,” the alleged Instagram story read. Sharing a screenshot of the alleged story, one profile on X wrote "

This is not the first instance where Gomez and Blanco's breakup has been indicated by online posts. Another post shared some hours back, alleged that Gomez and Blanco were going through a marital issue.

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{{^usCountry}} “Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have claimed that Selena have apparently left their home in Los Angeles and moved to her own apartment in California,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have claimed that Selena have apparently left their home in Los Angeles and moved to her own apartment in California,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

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On April 13, a page going by Hoops Crave also posted “Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are reportedly getting a divorce.”

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco divorcing? Fact-checking claims

Despite the many rumors about Gomez and Blanco's breakup doing the rounds, the two have not indicated anything about a split. Notably, Hoops Crave, which shared the news of a possible divorce is a self-proclaimed parody site.

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Further, Grok fact-checked the claims of the now-deleted Instagram story on the split. The AI chatbot wrote "No, this isn't confirmed. No official statement from Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, or any major outlet backs the "I'm single" Instagram story claim. They married in Sept 2025 and were posting as a couple into early April 2026 (including her calling herself "Mrs. Blanco"). This looks like another unverified rumor spreading with old photos and a screenshot."

Gomez's Instagram bears no hint of a possible split from Blanco. Rather her latest Instagram post is one where she has put up photos of herself and they're captioned ‘Mrs Blanco’, a reference to her marriage with the music producer. The two had announced their relationship to the public in 2023 and then got married in September 2025, after about two years of dating.

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While Gomez might not have made any post about breaking up with Blanco, she's apparently made up with old friend Demi Lovato. Gomez and Lovato reunited when the former attended the latter's It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando, Florida. It was reported that Gomez and Lovato began to refollow each other on Instagram after this meeting.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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