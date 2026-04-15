Sen. Ruben Gallego breaks silence over claims of being in Eric Swalwell's viral video

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego from Arizona refuted claims that he was the man featured in a video shared on social media this week, which purportedly depicts Representative Eric Swalwell lying in bed with a woman.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego has dismissed rumors suggesting his involvement in a video with Eric Swalwell, who resigned due to sexual assault allegations.(REUTERS)

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Swalwell declared his resignation on Monday in wake of sexual assault allegations.

Meanwhile, Gallego dismissed what he referred to as misleading assertions spreading online about his due to his close ties with Swalwell.

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What does the video show?

The video seems to depict a man who resembles Swalwell, a Democrat from California, engaging in a kiss with a woman on a bed, while another man is seated on the same bed. HT.com has reviewed the video, which has been shared widely on social media in recent days, but has not confirmed its authenticity, source, or context independently.

Here's what Ruben Gallego said

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{{^usCountry}} On being asked about the video circulating on X, Gallego told media: “This is an example of the lies. No, I was not sitting next to him, I was not in the room, I was nowhere, I don't even know where it happened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On being asked about the video circulating on X, Gallego told media: “This is an example of the lies. No, I was not sitting next to him, I was not in the room, I was nowhere, I don't even know where it happened.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Right-wing political operatives are pushing this narrative that somehow I was in that room with Eric Swalwell, and that is an absolute lie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Right-wing political operatives are pushing this narrative that somehow I was in that room with Eric Swalwell, and that is an absolute lie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eric Swalwell faces sexual assault allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eric Swalwell faces sexual assault allegations {{/usCountry}}

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The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Swalwell was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019, when she was employed by him, and again in 2024. She stated that she was too intoxicated to give consent in both instances and refrained from reporting the incidents to law enforcement due to concerns that she would not be believed.

On Tuesday, a woman from California alleged that she was raped by Swalwell in 2018 and intends to file a report with law enforcement.

During a press conference, the woman, Lonna Drewes, claimed that the assault took place at a hotel in Southern California. She mentioned that she had consumed a glass of wine that evening and suspects that Swalwell may have drugged her prior to the assault.

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“I did not consent to any sexual activity,” Drewes said.

On the other hand, Swalwell has maintained that the accusations are false.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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