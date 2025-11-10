Senate vote tonight: When is the vote on government shutdown? Where to watch?

The Senate is poised for a pivotal vote tonight on a bipartisan deal to end the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 40th day, with lawmakers aiming to unlock funding through January 30, 2026. On Sunday, it was reported that at least 8-10 Democrats have decided to vote along with the Republicans to pass the stopgap measure. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said that the shutdown is ‘nearing its end’. Senate will vote on the government shutdown bill tonight(Getty Images via AFP)

“It looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending! We’ll never agree to give any money to prisoners or illegals who come into our country! And I think the Democrats understand that," Trump said after he attended the Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions game.

Read More: Government shutdown over? Inside Senate's deal to extend funding. What's next?

Now, the Senate will vote on an amended bill, before it heads to the House again. The last step will be President Trump's signature.

When is the Senate vote tonight?

The vote is expected to start between 8:30 AM and 9 PM ET, CNN reported. The publication that at least eight Senate Democrats have committed to supporting the measure, providing the 60 votes needed to invoke cloture and end debate.

This coalition, bolstered by Republican backing, addresses Democratic demands for Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies while conceding to GOP insistence on no immediate spending hikes.

Read More: Senate vote today: First details on shutdown deal out; Republicans, Democrats hopeful of breakthrough

The deal reverses Trump's recent firings of federal employees and ensures food stamps (SNAP) funding through fiscal year 2026, averting broader economic fallout. If passed, the bill heads to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has signaled quick action, potentially allowing Trump to sign it by midnight ET.

Where to watch: C-SPAN will stream live on c-span.org and its app, with Hindustan Times and other publications giving real-time coverage.