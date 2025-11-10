Senate's deal to end govt shutdown could fail; Democrats bring new twist before key vote

The Senate has reportedly reached a deal to reopen the federal government, ending the shutdown that has lasted for a historic 40 days. According to reports, Republicans have at least 8-10 Democratic votes, and are confident to pass a stopgap funding package that will keep the government funded till late January. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will not support the stopgap funding bill(Bloomberg)

However, now there are new hurdles for the measure to pass. At least three Democratic leaders, across the Senate and the House, who say that they will oppose the ‘compromise’.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats, said that he would oppose the plan. He did not clarify whether his party plans to delay a vote or agree to expediting consideration. His No. 2, Sen. Brian Schatz, who is expected to become the caucus’s whip in the next Congress, said he will oppose the bill.

Even if Republicans manage to pass the amended stopgap measure, it will head to the House for final approval. There, the top Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, said that he will oppose the bill.

“We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits,” Jeffries said in a statement.

“We will fight the GOP bill in the House of Representatives, where Mike Johnson will be compelled to end the seven week Republican taxpayer-funded vacation.”

Only after the Senate and the House approve the measure will it go to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

Senate Democrats so far have resisted efforts to pass a funding measure, aiming to pressure Republicans to agree to healthcare fixes that would include extending expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Under the deal being discussed, the Senate would agree to hold a separate vote later on the subsidies.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, told reporters that he would vote against the funding measure but suggested there could be enough Democratic support to pass it.

"I am unwilling to accept a vague promise of a vote at some indeterminate time, on some undefined measure that extends the healthcare tax credits," Blumenthal said.

(With Reuters inputs)