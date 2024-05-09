Senator Lindsey Graham warns Pentagon against halting arms supply to Israel: 'This is Hiroshima & Nagasaki...'

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned Pentagon against halting arms supply to Israel during its war against Hamas, stating that it was similar to "Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids." If the US cease using weapons to kill Israel's enemies at a critical time, Lindsey Graham said: "We will pay a price".(AFP File Photo)

"This is obscene. It is absurd. Give Israel what they need to fight the war they can’t afford to lose,” the Senator added.

Graham's remarks came after State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller hinted that the US may delay further weapons supply to Israel

Stressing that US is "committed to Israel's security", Miller said it is deeply concerned about the ground battle in Rafah and the fate of civilians residing there. Miller argued that Israel has not given a feasible strategy to resolve these challenges.

While Washington has halted one shipment and is examining others, the spokesperson asserted that its staunch support to Israel remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Graham shared a video of US President Joe Biden, in which he can be heard admitting that Washington halting weapons shipment to Israel is music to the ears of Iranian Ayatollah.

"The only reason they aren’t dancing in Iran is because they don’t believe in dancing," he wrote.

In another tweet, the South Carolina Senator went on to say that ceasing weapons and ammunition shipment to Israel is "a low point in an administration where there is no bottom.

Llyod Auston testifies at Senate Appropriations Committee

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appeared before the a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department's fiscal 2025 budget request.

He spoke about Biden administration's decision to stall delivery of munitions to Israel to defend itself in context to Netanyahu government's plans to launch an offensive in Rafah.

He stressed that US opposes any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah. He clarified that the move to halt arms sales has no links to recently passed foreign aid law, which contains billions of dollars in military funding to Israel.

"We've been very clear...from the very beginning that Israel shouldn't launch a major attack into the Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battlespace. And again, as we have assessed the situation, we have paused one shipment of high payload munitions," he stated.