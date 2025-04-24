Severe thunderstorms likely to hit central US for several consecutive days. Know details

Portions of the central United States are expected to face severe thunderstorms nearly every day through at least Tuesday of next week, Accuweather meteorologists have warned. The Great Plains are set to face the storms. Severe thunderstorms likely to hit central US for several consecutive days (Pixabay - representational image)

A series of storm systems, which are set to roll out of the Rockies, will track across the central US. They will then tap into rich Gulf moisture along the way, fuelling thunderstorms as the week rolls out.

Over parts of the Plains, outdoor recreation, construction and farming activities could be affected every day through Tuesday, especially in the evening. The storms will reset in many of the same areas every day, which means they are likely to erupt every afternoon, diminish at night and then again erupt next afternoon.

How will the week unfold?

Thunderstorms are predicted to bubble up along the US Route 385 corridor of the High Plains from West Texas to part of western Nebraska during Wednesday afternoon. The storms will flourish and then drift eastward across the US Route 83 and 183 corridors. The storms could produce hale, powerful wind gusts of 60-70 mph with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 80 mph and a few tornadoes.

On Thursday, storms are expected to erupt and behave in almost the same manner of Wednesday. Damaging hail, powerful wind gusts and some tornadoes are predicted. Wherever the storms take place in the same locations as the day before, there will be a greater risk of localised flash flooding.

On Friday, a stronger disturbance will push across the Midwest, while severe thunderstorms could take a break from the High Plains. Severe thunderstorms can strike parts of Oklahoma and northeastern Texas Friday night, with the risk of violent weather shifting back to the west on Saturday afternoon.

From Saturday to Saturday night, areas from west-central and northwestern Texas to western Oklahoma may become the main zones for severe thunderstorms. Parts of western Kansas and eastern Colorado could also be affected if storms remain more scattered.

On Saturday, the storms could bring damaging hail and high winds, as well as flash flooding. The risk of severe weather might jump hundreds of miles farther to the north on Sunday. Storms are predicted to fire up across the Dakotas, eastern Wyoming, Nebraska and Minnesota, and will likely accompany hail, high wind gusts and flash flooding.