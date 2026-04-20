Shamim Mafi: 5 things to know on Iranian Green Card holder arrested in LA for allegedly trafficking arms for Iran

As the tensions between the United States and Iran escalate over the Strait of Hormuz naval blockade, an Iranian woman was arrested at Los Angeles airport on charges of allegedly trafficking arms for Iran. Bill Essayli, the First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, identified the woman as 44-year-old Shamim Mafi.

Shamim Mafi (L) and the moment she was arrested by the FBI (R).(@USAttyEssayli/ X)

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Mafi was based out of Woodland Hills in Los Angeles and was known for her expensive lifestyle. Essayli said that Shamim Mafi allegedly brokered a deal for sale of Iran-manufactured arms to Sudan. It included "drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition," he claimed.

Mafi has been charged under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and could face a sentence of up to 20 years if convicted, Essayli said. A photo of a bagful of dollar bills seized from her was also shared.

The arrest of Shamim Mafi, however, has brought her lavish lifestyle into focus. In this article, we will look at 5 interesting things to know about Shamim Mafi.

Shamim Mafi: 5 Things To Know

1. Became US Citizen In 2016

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{{^usCountry}} Bill Essayli confirmed that Shamim Mafi was not in the United States illegally. She obtained a Green Card from the US government in 2016 and has been in the US permanently since. She was, however, not an American citizen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bill Essayli confirmed that Shamim Mafi was not in the United States illegally. She obtained a Green Card from the US government in 2016 and has been in the US permanently since. She was, however, not an American citizen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘Things changed’: Vance to go to Pakistan for Iran talks after Trump says ‘no’ first 2. Arrest Based On Criminal Complaint {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘Things changed’: Vance to go to Pakistan for Iran talks after Trump says ‘no’ first 2. Arrest Based On Criminal Complaint {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ABC News reports that Shamim Mafi's arrest came in the backdrop of a criminal complaint filed against her on March 12. The complaint alleged that she, along with an unidentified co-conspirator, trafficked arms through a company in Oman, called Atlas International Business. 3. Mafi's Company Allegedly Got $7 million In 2025 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ABC News reports that Shamim Mafi's arrest came in the backdrop of a criminal complaint filed against her on March 12. The complaint alleged that she, along with an unidentified co-conspirator, trafficked arms through a company in Oman, called Atlas International Business. 3. Mafi's Company Allegedly Got $7 million In 2025 {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint alleged that Shamim Mafi's Oman-based company received payments in excess of $7 million in 2025. The payment has come under scanner as the complainant alleges that the money is proceeds from the sale of 5,000 bomb fuses to the Sudanese Ministry of Defense.

Also read: 'Embarrassing' reason why Trump was kept out of situation room during F-15 airmen rescue in Iran

4. Was Allegedly In Regular Contact With the IRGC

The report claims that Shamim Mafi has been in communication with the IRGC over the alleged purchase of arms for sale to the Sudanese government. It included a letter of intent submitted to the IRGC and the court documents in the case notes.

5. Lavish Lifestyle Under Focus

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Shamim Mafi's lavish lifestyle has come under massive scrutiny after her much-publicised arrest amid the Iran war. Internet sleuths have dug up photos of Mafi in a shiny convertible, which some claim was priced at over $100,000.

Shamim Mafi's Court Appearance

Shamim Mafi will make her first court appearance at the US District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 20. As of now, there are no reports regarding an attorney representing Mafi. Essayli, meanwhile, noted in his post that Mafi "is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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