Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Shane Devon Tamura leaves chilling suicide note claiming ‘CTE’ diagnosis, blasting NFL; 'They'll squash you'

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 03:43 pm IST

Shane Devon Tamura, identified as the shooter at NFL HQ, left a note stating he suffered from CTE and wished for his brain to be examined.

Shane Devon Tamura, the shooter who opened fire inside the NFL's headquarters building in New York City on Monday, reportedly left a suicide note which claimed that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and wanted his brain to be examined.

Shane Tamura was identified by authorities as the main suspect in Manhattan incident that left four people, including police officer Didarul Islam, dead and one injured. (X/@RightGlockMom)

Tamura, 27, was identified by authorities as the main suspect in the Manhattan incident that left four people, including police officer Didarul Islam, dead and one injured. According to authorities, the shooter died by suicide.

Citing an unnamed person familiar with the inquiry, CNN stated that a suicide note declaring that the suspect had CTE was found in his back pocket.

CNN reported that Tamura was a competitive football player in his younger years. The note stated, football “gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” as per CNN.

“You can't go against the NFL, they'll squash you,” it added.

Also Read: How Shane Tamura got gun license, where was building security? Questions linger after NYC shooting

What is CTE?

CTE is a degenerative brain illness that has been associated with repetitive damage to the head, particularly concussions, frequent in contact sports like football.

While symptoms can be used to identify probable CTE in living people, a post mortem evaluation of the brain is necessary for confirmation since it involves examining brain tissue.

What NYC Police said 

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura had a “documented mental health history” and his motive behind the shooting is being probed.

Tamura arrived at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan just after the conclusion of work on Monday. He fired in the lobby and again on the 33rd floor before claiming his own life, as per Tisch.

Tamura had a handgun concealed-carry license and an outdated Nevada private investigator license, CNN reported, adding that he had no notable criminal history.

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
