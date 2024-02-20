 Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary blasts ‘fraud’ ruling against Trump, threatens to… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary blasts ‘fraud’ ruling against Trump, ‘I would never…’

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary blasts ‘fraud’ ruling against Trump, ‘I would never…’

ByVertika Kanaujia
Feb 20, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has criticised ‘loser’ New York and declared his refusal to invest in the state after its court ruling against Donald Trump

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has vehemently criticised what he termed a “loser” New York and declared his refusal to invest in the state following a New York court's verdict against Donald Trump. Former US President has been ordered to pay over $355 million for manipulating his net worth for tax and insurance benefits.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has criticised ‘loser’ New York and declared his refusal to invest in the state after its court ruling against Donald Trump
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has criticised ‘loser’ New York and declared his refusal to invest in the state after its court ruling against Donald Trump

Expressing shock at the decision, O’Leary, chairman of O’Leary Ventures, spoke out against New York, deeming it a “loser state” due to policies, high taxes, and uncompetitive regulations. He contended that the recent ruling added to New York's unfavorable business environment and claimed that businesses, both existing and new ventures, are now opting for states like Texas and Florida.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"I’m shocked at this decision”, O’Leary

“This award, I mean, just leaving the whole Trump thing out of it and seeing what occurred here … And I’m no different than any other investor, I’m shocked at this,” O’Leary said in an interview Monday with Fox Business. “I can’t even understand or fathom the decision at all. There’s no rationale for it.”

O’Leary dismissed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s assurances to business owners, stating that every investor is concerned about the arbitrary nature of the judge’s decision and questioned the credibility of the legal system in New York. He emphasized that the issue was a broader problem for New York rather than just being about Trump.

“New York is already a loser state,” O’Leary

Chairman of O’Leary Ventures, argued New York was “already a loser state,” citing policy, high taxes and uncompetitive regulation as primary reasons.

“It was already on the top of the list of being a loser state. I would never invest in New York now,” O’Leary said. “And I’m not the only person saying that.”

O’Leary claimed existing businesses and new ventures are going to different states such as Texas and Florida.

In response to Hochul’s attempts to assure residents, O’Leary remained skeptical, asserting that her words fall on deaf ears and contending that there is nothing she can say to justify the court's decision.

Former President Trump applauded O’Leary’s comments on Truth Social, highlighting the potential impact of the court ruling on businesses in New York. “Kevin O’Leary is so great, and tells it like it is. Businesses will flee NYC & State after the Corrupt Judge’s ruling!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vertika Kanaujia

    Vertika Kanaujia is Editor Audience Growth at Hindustan Times and oversees the website’s coverage of business news, health, technology and internet culture. She is a Chevening Scholar and a Columbia Journalism University Fellow. Vertika has been a journalist for more than 18 years. After starting her career as a business journalist in TV she has worked with various leading news channels. You can email her at vertika.kanaujia@htdigital.in.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On