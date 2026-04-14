Shelby Farms Park shooting: What's happening at Memphis park? Details emerge

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, Tennessee have begun circulating on social media. According to posts from local residents and witnesses, a teenager was reportedly shot on Tuesday morning. Police activity has been observed in the area, but authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.

Police activity reported at Shelby Farms Park.(Unsplash)

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A Facebook post stated, "A teenager has reportedly been shot in the head at Shelby Farms. Police are searching for the gunman - reportedly driving a dark blue Dodge Charger. It happened near the playground. Addess is 651 N. Pine Lake Drive."

Another added, “Call and check on y’all kids (seniors etc)!! Shelby Farms Park!! Somebody baby got shot….. it’s barely the afternoon. ……sick! His body is still on the ground not covered yet— they just attempted CPR on him!!! Kids can’t even do senior skip day anymore…..”

A local resident reported, "Teen was just shot in the head at Shelby Farms. Cordova high skip day! Check on yall kids."

Another resident wrote, "Check on your people…Someone got shot at Shelby Farms just now! And its Senior skip day."

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{{^usCountry}} Another local added, "Ayy somebody got shot at Shelby farms check on ya folks!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another local added, "Ayy somebody got shot at Shelby farms check on ya folks!" {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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