Shelly Kittleson: American journalist released after weeklong abduction in Iraq; Kataib Hezbollah says she must…

He expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi authorities, along with the FBI, the U.S. Defense Department, and other American agencies for their efforts in facilitating Kittleson's release.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on X, "We are relieved that this American is now freed and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq."

Kittleson was taken by the Kataib Hezbollah from a street corner in Baghdad on March 31.

American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson has been released a week after her abduction in central Baghdad, confirmed officials from both the US and Iraq. Her release came after a public announcement by the Iran-aligned Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, which stated that she would be set free on the condition that she must “leave the country immediately” upon her release.

What Iraqi officials and Kataib Hezbollah said on Kittleson's release The Associated Press has reported that Kittleson was released in exchange for several members of Kataib Hezbollah who were imprisoned, citing anonymous sources within the militia.

According to Alex Plitsas, a friend and emergency contact for Kittleson, US officials had issued multiple warnings regarding credible threats before her abduction.

In Wisconsin, Kittleson's mother expressed uncertainty about her daughter's freedom.

One Iraqi officials told AP that Kittleson was released in the afternoon. The unnamed source mentioned that Kittleson had been held in Baghdad prior to her release.

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah said that its decision was made "in appreciation of the patriotic stances of the outgoing" Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, without providing further details.

The group also stated that "this initiative will not be repeated in the future."

Who is Shelly Kittleson? Kittleson, 49, was abducted on 31 March in Baghdad. At that time, Iraqi said that security forces were in pursuit of the suspects, which resulted in a vehicle collision and the apprehension of at least one person linked to the kidnapping. Following this, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani ordered a targeted manhunt for those implicated in the abduction of foreign nationals.

This incident took place amidst escalating tensions in Iraq and the surrounding region, where Iran-aligned Shia militias have intensified their assaults on targets associated with the US, in the context of the broader conflict related to the US-Israeli struggle with Iran.

Kittleson, who is based in Rome, is a seasoned journalist with experience covering wars and insurgencies in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria for various international media organizations.

The US State Department currently has advised American citizens against traveling to Iraq, citing persistent security threats, militia activities, and the risk of kidnapping.

(With AP inputs)