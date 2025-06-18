Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Shingle Springs fire today: Evacuation map for San Jose, Bonanza, El Monte and Lakeside

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 18, 2025 05:43 AM IST

Mandatory evacuations ordered as Bonanza Fire spreads in El Dorado County.

A fast-spreading wildfire in the Shingle Springs area, California, has prompted mandatory evacuations, with the flames, the Bonanza Fire, is burning through roughly 62 acres in El Dorado County.

(Image for representation) The Bonanza Fire in El Dorado County has led to mandatory evacuations as it engulfs 62 acres.(Pexel)
Local fire officials say the fire broke out near the 5200 block of Bonanza Auto Road and is spreading at a moderate pace. Air and ground crews have been deployed to battle the blaze.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for parts of San Jose, Bonanza, El Monte, and Lakeside neighbourhoods. A live evacuation map is available to help residents track the affected zones in real time.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Placerville Library, 330 Fair Lane, to assist those forced to leave their homes.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

