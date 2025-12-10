Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shooting at Kentucky State University in US leaves one dead, suspect in custody

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 05:23 am IST

Video footage of the incident, taken by WLKY-TV in Louisville, showed multiple police vehicles parked outside a cluster of dormitories.

A shooting incident at a residence hall in the Kentucky State University on Tuesday led to the death of one student, while another was left critically injured.

The school has not yet released the name of the deceased and injured students. ((Hannah Brown/The State Journal via AP))
The school has not yet released the name of the deceased and injured students. ((Hannah Brown/The State Journal via AP))

Officials said that a suspect had been taken into custody following the incident, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile police in Frankfort, the state's capital city, said the campus had been put on lockdown.

The school has not yet released the name of the deceased and injured students. However, the university said that a student who was shot at the residence hall – Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall – was in a critical but stable condition.

Video footage of the incident, taken by WLKY-TV in Louisville, showed multiple police vehicles parked outside a cluster of dormitories, and a crime scene tape in the courtyard, according to the AP report.

Governor says ‘no ongoing threat’

Governor Andy Beshear, in a video message, said the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident”, while adding that there was “no ongoing threat.”

The Governor offered prayers for the families affected as well as for the students of the Kentucky State University. “Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country….Let’s also pray for a world where these things don’t happen,” Beshear added.

The school, in a statement, said they were in “close contact” with the families and were “providing every available support to them.” The statement further said that counseling and support services are also available on campus, AP reported.

The Frankfort police said it had responded to an incident involving an “active aggressor”, adding that the campus had been secured. Authorities will release more information regarding the shooting in a press conference later today.

The KSU is a public historically Black university, with around 2,200 students enrolled at the school, according to AP. The school is located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the Capitol building.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Shooting at Kentucky State University in US leaves one dead, suspect in custody
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On