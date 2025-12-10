Shooting at Kentucky State University in US leaves one dead, suspect in custody

A shooting incident at a residence hall in the Kentucky State University on Tuesday led to the death of one student, while another was left critically injured. The school has not yet released the name of the deceased and injured students. ((Hannah Brown/The State Journal via AP))

Officials said that a suspect had been taken into custody following the incident, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile police in Frankfort, the state's capital city, said the campus had been put on lockdown.

The school has not yet released the name of the deceased and injured students. However, the university said that a student who was shot at the residence hall – Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall – was in a critical but stable condition.

Video footage of the incident, taken by WLKY-TV in Louisville, showed multiple police vehicles parked outside a cluster of dormitories, and a crime scene tape in the courtyard, according to the AP report.

Governor says ‘no ongoing threat’

Governor Andy Beshear, in a video message, said the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident”, while adding that there was “no ongoing threat.”

The Governor offered prayers for the families affected as well as for the students of the Kentucky State University. “Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country….Let’s also pray for a world where these things don’t happen,” Beshear added.

The school, in a statement, said they were in “close contact” with the families and were “providing every available support to them.” The statement further said that counseling and support services are also available on campus, AP reported.

The Frankfort police said it had responded to an incident involving an “active aggressor”, adding that the campus had been secured. Authorities will release more information regarding the shooting in a press conference later today.

The KSU is a public historically Black university, with around 2,200 students enrolled at the school, according to AP. The school is located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the Capitol building.