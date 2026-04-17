Shooting on 105 Freeway: Driver in critical condition as scary videos emerge; when will highway open?

A shooting was reported on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles, California on Thursday, leading to a closure of the highway for the time being. A driver was left in critical condition as a result, as per KTLA.

A man was found in critical condition after reports of a shooting on the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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California Highway Patrol officials reportedly got the initial calls around 1:45pm. Additional callers reportedly said there was a vehicle stopped in the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a person slumped over the driver's wheel. They reportedly conveyed that the individual might have been shot.

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“Officers responded to the scene and observed a black Toyota Camry within the HOV lane. The officers on scene also observed the male adult driver had sustained a gunshot wound. Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition,” CHP officials said, as per the report.

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{{^usCountry}} Videos from the scene were also shared online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos from the scene were also shared online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A clip showed the vehicle – a dark colored sedan – up close. “Car-to-car shooting reported on eastbound 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles; traffic at a standstill,” the post read. Reports indicated that it was a Toyota Camry. The vehicle reportedly had a shattered rear passenger side window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A clip showed the vehicle – a dark colored sedan – up close. “Car-to-car shooting reported on eastbound 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles; traffic at a standstill,” the post read. Reports indicated that it was a Toyota Camry. The vehicle reportedly had a shattered rear passenger side window. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities are yet to release details of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to reach out to authorities.

NBC LA also posted a video from the scene, noting that numerous cars were stuck on the freeway as a result of the shooting.

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Another person shared a video, showing the traffic buildup, and wrote “Avoid the 105 freeway going east.”

When will 105 Freeway reopen?

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The eastbound 105 Freeway has been fully closed a result of the shooting. Motorists have been asked to make an exit at Crenshaw Boulevard, as per reports. A person monitoring local traffic shared on X “105 EB at Crenshaw: ALL lanes closed due to an investigation after a possible freeway shooting. Traffic diverted off at Crenshaw. Also closed: 105 EB to 110 SB. EB delays out of El Segundo. (reopen 11p?)”.

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While an official time for 105 Freeway to be reopened has not been provided, the person who shared the news of the closure on X guessed it might be around 11pm. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the shooting, with some commenting on the incident itself and others complaining about the traffic. “That’s why there was no traffic going towards Norwalk,” one person wrote. Another added “Sad for the family of this person. Hopefully someone seen something.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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