Shooting on 105 Freeway: Driver in critical condition as scary videos emerge; when will highway open?
A shooting was reported on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles on Thursday, leading to a closure of the highway for the time being.
A shooting was reported on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles, California on Thursday, leading to a closure of the highway for the time being. A driver was left in critical condition as a result, as per KTLA.
California Highway Patrol officials reportedly got the initial calls around 1:45pm. Additional callers reportedly said there was a vehicle stopped in the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a person slumped over the driver's wheel. They reportedly conveyed that the individual might have been shot.
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“Officers responded to the scene and observed a black Toyota Camry within the HOV lane. The officers on scene also observed the male adult driver had sustained a gunshot wound. Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition,” CHP officials said, as per the report.
Videos from the scene were also shared online.{{/usCountry}}
Videos from the scene were also shared online.{{/usCountry}}
A clip showed the vehicle – a dark colored sedan – up close. “Car-to-car shooting reported on eastbound 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles; traffic at a standstill,” the post read. Reports indicated that it was a Toyota Camry. The vehicle reportedly had a shattered rear passenger side window.{{/usCountry}}
A clip showed the vehicle – a dark colored sedan – up close. “Car-to-car shooting reported on eastbound 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles; traffic at a standstill,” the post read. Reports indicated that it was a Toyota Camry. The vehicle reportedly had a shattered rear passenger side window.{{/usCountry}}
Authorities are yet to release details of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to reach out to authorities.
NBC LA also posted a video from the scene, noting that numerous cars were stuck on the freeway as a result of the shooting.
Another person shared a video, showing the traffic buildup, and wrote “Avoid the 105 freeway going east.”
When will 105 Freeway reopen?
The eastbound 105 Freeway has been fully closed a result of the shooting. Motorists have been asked to make an exit at Crenshaw Boulevard, as per reports. A person monitoring local traffic shared on X “105 EB at Crenshaw: ALL lanes closed due to an investigation after a possible freeway shooting. Traffic diverted off at Crenshaw. Also closed: 105 EB to 110 SB. EB delays out of El Segundo. (reopen 11p?)”.
While an official time for 105 Freeway to be reopened has not been provided, the person who shared the news of the closure on X guessed it might be around 11pm. HT.com could not independently verify this information.
Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the shooting, with some commenting on the incident itself and others complaining about the traffic. “That’s why there was no traffic going towards Norwalk,” one person wrote. Another added “Sad for the family of this person. Hopefully someone seen something.”