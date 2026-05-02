Sierra Nevada winter storm warning: I-80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 to face closure due to heavy snow, strong wind

Sierra Nevada winter storm warning: A significant late-season winter storm is causing concern across the Western United States, posing the risk of severe conditions in California’s Sierra Nevada until Tuesday.

A significant winter storm is affecting the Sierra Nevada, bringing warnings for severe conditions until Tuesday. (AP)

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Meteorologists have issued winter storm warnings as a Pacific low-pressure system drives moisture levels to 90% above the norm in the mountainous regions.

The storm is anticipated to deliver as much as 4 feet of snow on the tallest peaks, with wind gusts potentially reaching 70 MPH along the Sierra crest.

Travel conditions are becoming hazardous on major routes such as I-80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50, where snow levels are forecasted to plummet from 7,000 feet to as low as 4,500 feet.

Officials caution that the "period of heaviest snow" will lead to considerable visibility problems.

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Sierra Nevada winter storm warning: NWS issues warning

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service has warned that travel may become extremely challenging and that "tire traction will be reduced." Given the likelihood of road closures, Caltrans is implementing stringent chain regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service has warned that travel may become extremely challenging and that "tire traction will be reduced." Given the likelihood of road closures, Caltrans is implementing stringent chain regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Motorists are advised to get ready for emergencies, with specialists emphasizing: "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Motorists are advised to get ready for emergencies, with specialists emphasizing: "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As Colorado and New Mexico contend with their own persistent snowfall, the Sierra Nevada continues to be the main focus for this hazardous May frost. What the storm is expected to bring and its timing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Colorado and New Mexico contend with their own persistent snowfall, the Sierra Nevada continues to be the main focus for this hazardous May frost. What the storm is expected to bring and its timing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Snow has already begun to fall at higher elevations exceeding 7,000 feet. However, the most disruptive segment of the storm is anticipated to occur from Sunday night into Monday. During this time, snow levels are projected to plummet significantly, decreasing from approximately 7,000 feet to as low as 4,500 feet. This drop will result in substantial snow accumulations in regions that would typically remain free of snow at this stage of the spring season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Snow has already begun to fall at higher elevations exceeding 7,000 feet. However, the most disruptive segment of the storm is anticipated to occur from Sunday night into Monday. During this time, snow levels are projected to plummet significantly, decreasing from approximately 7,000 feet to as low as 4,500 feet. This drop will result in substantial snow accumulations in regions that would typically remain free of snow at this stage of the spring season. {{/usCountry}}

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In lower mountain elevations above 6,000 feet, meteorologists are forecasting snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. For the highest peaks, totals of 3 to 4 feet are deemed likely. Wind gusts along the Sierra crest are expected to reach between 50 to 70 mph, with localized gusts potentially reaching 80 mph in the most exposed regions. Visibility will be drastically reduced during the heaviest snowfall periods, and road conditions at higher elevations will deteriorate swiftly once the weather conditions fully manifest.

Sierra Nevada winter storm warning: Which roads face greater risk?

Three primary travel routes are experiencing the most severe disruption due to this storm.

The first and most critical is Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, which meteorologists are identifying as having a very high risk of prolonged closure, Rolling Out Next reported.

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The second is Highway 50 over Echo Summit, where heavy snowfall and significant delays are anticipated throughout the storm's duration.

The third is Highway 395 along the Eastern Sierra, where icy and snowy conditions will render travel dangerous across a lengthy stretch of roadway, even at lower elevations.

The most pressing concern is the potential for both I-80 and Highway 50 to close concurrently during the window from Sunday night into Monday. Should this happen, there are no viable alternative routes across the Sierra for drivers needing to travel between California's Central Valley and points to the east. Caltrans is closely monitoring the situation and possesses the authority to implement chain controls and close roads as necessary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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